HEMLOCK — It’s last call for Miller time in the Tri-Valley Conference.
The Falcons fly to the Mid-State League next season. For now, head boys’ basketball coach Sean Bartley is eyeing a return to the top half of the league standings and another trip to the district tournament.
Miller’s 2018 senior class was arguably the most successful in program history, judging from its consecutive sectional championships. But, after graduating en masse — the team lost seven of its ten varsity contributors — the Falcons took a few understandable steps back last season.
Expect them to step up for their last hurrah.
“We’re going to be a lot better than we were last year, that I can say for sure,” said Bartley. “I’ve always looked at this — at getting close to where we had been a couple of seasons ago — as a two-year process. It wasn’t going to happen quickly, but I always believed we could make it happen.”
If Miller does, it will be with a lineup that’s long on experience but small in numbers. The Falcons go only nine-deep on their varsity roster, and everyone will be expected to provide valuable minutes on a night-in, night-out basis.
The bulk of the team’s firepower is out on the perimeter, beginning with the trio of Drew Starlin at the point and Colby Bartley and Tre McCoy on the wings.
Starlin and Bartley are seniors who have seemingly been in the varsity lineup forever. Bartley averaged 22.7 points per game a year ago. Together with McCoy, a sophomore, all of them are good off the dribble and show a knack for getting to the rim.
Blayton Cox, a junior, is nearly back at full-speed after blowing out his ACL in June, and he should be an effective ball-handling backup for Starlin. Coach Bartley said he also expects sophomores Hunter Griffith and Kylan McClain, as well as Brayden Crawford to provide similar relief for Bartley and McCoy.
“Kylan, especially, has a really nice shot,” Coach Bartley said. “I’ve got guys up and down the lineup who are not shy about shooting it. You’re not gonna score if you don’t take the shots.
“If you look at last year, we had no problem scoring on people,” he added. “Our problem was stopping other teams from scoring on us. We’ve been working them hard on defensive technique — everything from weak-side to chatter-stop — and I’ve seen improvement already in the short time we’ve been working on it.
“We probably won’t press too much early on. We’re starting on our half-court defense with an eye toward working up to more full-court stuff.”
Senior Steven Willison and junior Clay Brown start the season on the blocks for Bartley. At 6’1” and 6’2”, respectively, the pair will likely find themselves among taller timbers inside on a nightly basis, which is why Miller seem to send everyone to the offensive glass on every shot. It will need to be all-hands-on-deck for this team to hold its own on the boards.
It is also why the development of 6’4” freshman Sam Rutter may be a key to the team’s fortunes as the season moves along.
The Falcons haven’t had an imposing physical presence inside since four-year starter Seattle Compston graduated two seasons ago, and every time one of their guards appears gun-shy in making a post-entry pass, it shows.
“We haven’t had an inside game for a while,” Bartley admitted. “It takes time to build up that level of trust again, between perimeter players and the guys inside. Our guards give up on them too quickly sometimes and just shoot it if it’s not there right away.
“Our forwards are coming along,” he added. “We’re much better rebounders, top-to-bottom, than we were last year. We drill it a lot. All-in-all, I’d say we’re right where we expected to be at this point. It feels like we’re on schedule.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.