SCRANTON, Pa. — The Hocking College football team (3-4) headed to Scranton to try to upset the third-ranked team in the NJCAA, the Lackawanna College Falcons (7-0), but suffered a 69-6 defeat.
The Hawks struggled to get their offense going as the Lackawanna defense, which ranks in the top five in the nation in many statistical categories. The Falcons limited Hocking to 101 yards rushing and 50 yards passing. The win was the 19th in a row for Lackawanna.
The Falcons defence was too much for the young Hocking squad as the force the Hawks to turn the ball over many times. Lackawanna's defense finished with six interceptions, with three “pick-sixes” and seven sacks with 11 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Lackawanna has many talented players with many offers to move on and play at the NCAA level. They also had the reigning NJCAA defensive player of the week in defensive back Ja’yir Brown and special team player of the week in kicker Cam Ceccotti.
The Falcons scored 34 points in the first quarter, added an additional 28 points in the second to lead 62-6 as the Hawks found the endzone late in the second quarter when backup QB Tylar Woodard ran it in from two yards out, the extra point was no good. The Falcons added another score in the third quarter on an 80 yard interception return.
The Hawks were led by Woodard who was 6 of 16 passing for 50 yards and three interceptions. He added five yards on a school record 20 carries. Starting QB Tony White lll was pulled midway through the first quarter after starting 0 for 7 with a sack-fumble and three interceptions. He would add 40 yards rushing on three carries.
Michael Lawance rushed for almost half of Hocking College's total rushing yards, as he ran for 50 yards on nine carries.
Ja’kari Salter led the Hawks receivers with two catches for 31 yards.
Chistopher Swann led Hocking with six tackles, Heshimu North added three tackles but two of them were tackles for a loss, he also had a forced fumble. Lamont Jackson recovered that fumble, he also had a tackle.
The Hawks will conclude their three game road trip when they travel to Garden City, N.Y., to face, Nassau Community College (5-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
