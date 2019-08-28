HEMLOCK — Sean Bartley has spent most of his life attending Southern Local Schools in southern Perry County, and then playing for, and then coaching the Falcons at one level or another.
He’s about see another son graduate as a Falcon. For the past few years he’s been both the varsity football head coach, and the varsity boys basketball head coach at Miller High School.
And now, he’s even serving as the school’s athletic director. It’s easy to point out that he’s been a Falcon for life.
“I think anyone that knows me, knows that I bleed purple,” he said.
It’s that background that gives him clout when he’s asked about the Falcons projected departure from the Tri-Valley Conference. Miller was extended an invitation to join the Mid-State League Cardinal Division this summer.
Bartley confirmed earlier this week that the Southern Local school board has approved the Falcons move from the TVC to the MSL. The upcoming 2019-20 school year, barring a reversal of fortunes, will be Miller’s last in the TVC.
“That’s the way it looks, yeah,” Bartley said.
Miller has been a part of the TVC since 1983, back when it was just a single division. The Falcons have stayed in the league throughout, despite rapid expansion and after being slotted into the Hocking Division with rivals like Trimble, Federal Hocking, Southern, Eastern and others.
But that expansion is also a reason the Falcons finally decided to look for another league home. Trips to locales like Wahama and South Gallia, especially on weeknights for early starting events like JV volleyball or basketball games, made it tough for Falcon fans to get there and support their teams away from home.
Miller is about 40 minutes north of Athens. To get to nearly anywhere in the TVC, the Falcons first had to go through Athens. It made travel difficult and lengthier than you might expect. More so for parents, who for the most part work jobs further north in places like Lancaster, Columbus, Zanesville or Newark.
“The issue for us was the travel,” Bartley explained. “It was hard for a lot of our parents to get to games without taking time off from work.”
Miller will be joining the MSL Cardinal Division, the small-school set up for the three-pronged league that covers a huge swath of Central Ohio. The league currently contains Fairfield Christian, Grove City Christian, Fisher Catholic, Berne Union, Bishop Rosecrans, Millersport, Wellington and Harvest Prep.
Millersport and Wellington to not field football teams currently. Rosecrans dropped to eight-man football this year. Harvest Prep will play in another MSL division for football. The league needed a football program to come in, and the Falcons will be happier about the travel arrangements.
“We had a scrimmage at Berne Union. We were there in like 35 minutes,” Bartley said.
Miller will be leaving the TVC, but won’t be leaving all of its rivalries. For instance, Bartley said there’s already talks about continuing the long-running series with nearby Trimble.
“We’re not going away entirely,” Bartley said. “I mean we’ll still play TVC teams quite a bit.”
On the gridiron
Miller’s last full season in the TVC will find the Falcons trying to regain their footing. Miller was 3-7 a year ago, with two TVC Hocking wins, after posting winning seasons in 2015 (6-4), 2016 (7-3) and 2017 (7-3).
Getting back to above .500 will be a challenge. Miller has just four seniors on the roster, and lost their most talented offensive player over the summer when junior Blayton Cox tore knee ligaments during a seven-on-seven camp.
Cox, an all-district talent, rushed for 885 yards, posted three 100-yard games and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He was a two-way player, and accounted for more than half (1,571 all-purpose yards) of all yardage gained by the Falcons last season.
Cox won’t play this season, and his best-case scenario is to be able to return in January for most of the basketball season.
“It really tore him up,” Bartley said. “For us, he’s not a guy you can replace with just one person. It’s going to take everybody doing a little more to get the job done.”
Miller does return starting quarterback Colby Bartley, Sean’s son. Colby, now a senior, threw for 775 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
Also back is sophomore Kylan McClain, a flanker who hauled in 18 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns last season. Sophomore Tre McCoy, at 5-7 and 155 pounds, will be counted on to eat up most of Cox’s carries.
On the offensive line, junior Nathan Thompson, senior Dalton Hartberger, junior Isiah McCune and junior Damon Brooks will line up in the interior three spots. Juniors Chase Davis, Clay Brown and Haddon Cook will be the Falcons’ tackle contingent.
Senior Gage Spencer and junior Hunter Wellspring will be at flanker and split end. Freshman Sam Rutter will help McClain at tight end. And in an H-back role will be senior Lucas Dishon and Hayden Wellspring.
Many of the same names will populate the Falcons’ base 50 defense. With just 26 players on the roster, Miller will have to have many of its regulars go both ways.
McCune (54 tackles), Cook, Thompson and freshman Trevor Hoffman will man the defensive tackle spots. Rutter, Dishon and Brown will lineup at defensive end.
McClain, and both Wellsprings — Hunter and Hayden — will be returning with experience at linebacker.
In the secondary, Spencer, Hartberger, sophomore Quinlan McCabe, and Colby Bartley at safety, will be the primary defenders.
Colby Bartley is expected to replace Cox as the punter, and Dishon returns as the place-kicker.
“We’re a little bit older than last year, but we’re still young,” Bartley said. “What will help us is the experience we got last season.”
Sean Bartley has created a program at Miller. He’s entering his eighth season as the head coach, and his 27-43 record is much better than the eight seasons before his arrival (12-61). On staff this year are a quartet of players that played for Bartley during some of those recent winning seasons, including Carson Starlin, Levi VanBibber, Billy McClain and Andrew Williams.
Miller opens the season on Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. home start against non-league foe Beallsville. It’s a chance to start on the right foot for the Falcons. Changes are coming soon for all of Miller’s programs. But for now, the Falcons have just one thing on their mind.
“I think our teams resemble each other quite a bit,” Bartley said. “We haven’t had great injury luck, but we’ve been working hard and have a chance to get going early.”
2019 Miller Falcons Football
Roster
No. Name Grade Ht. Wt.
2 Hunter Wellspring Jr. 5-9 147
3 Blayton Cox Jr. 5-6 155
4 Gage Spencer Sr. 5-8 n/a
5 Kylan McClain So. 5-10 160
6 Hunter Koon Fr. 5-9 n/a
7 Tre McCoy So. 5-7 175
8 Colby Bartley Sr. 5-10 177
10 Quinlan McCabe So. 5-7 140
11 Kameron Hiles Fr. 5-9 145
12 Sam Rutter Fr. 6-3 n/a
24 Hayden Wellspring Jr. 5-8 168
28 Kyler Cook Fr. 5-10 n/a
31 Lane Holdren So. 5-5 n/a
32 Lucas Dishon Sr. 5-9 205
50 Dalton Hartberger Sr. 5-8 150
51 Lane Perani Jr. 5-5 n/a
54 Isiah McCune Jr. 5-7 165
55 James Lipp 5-10 276
56 Haddon Cook Jr 5-10 n/a
57 Damon Brooks Jr 5-9 160
60 Clay Brown Jr. 5-8 165
62 Nathan Thompson Jr. 5-10 185
63 Kalib Householder Fr. 5-6 n/a
64 Trey Engle So. 5-6 297
71 Trevor Hoffman Fr. 5-9 185
77 Chase Davis Jr 6-0 319
Schedule
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 vs. Beallsville
Sept. 6 at Wahama*
Sept. 13 vs. Belpre*
Sept. 20 vs. Southern*
Sept. 27 at Waterford*
Oct. 4 vs. Latham Western
Oct. 11 at Trimble*
Oct. 18 vs. Eastern*
Oct. 25 vs. South Gallia*
Nov. 1 at Federal Hocking*
— TVC Hocking game
