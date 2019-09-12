The Miller Falcons were a few yards away from a 2-0 start to the season.
Now they look to rebound against a team that is 0-2, but certainly dangerous.
Miller welcomes Belpre into Walter Harrop Field on Friday. The Falcons are 1-1 overall, and 0-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference, while the Golden Eagles are 0-2, and 0-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Miller is coming off a difficult 24-20 loss at Wahama. It faced a fourth-and-one from the Wahama 3-yard line with just 8.3 seconds left in the game.
The Falcons kept the ball in their senior quarterback’s hands, but Wahama was able to stop Colby Bartley at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
Wahama took a safety on the last snap of the game to account for the four-point margin.
Miller was that close to a 2-0 start behind Bartley. He rushed for a game-high 194 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. He was also 8 of 23 passing for 102 yards and two more touchdowns.
Bartley has 320 yards rushing and 255 yards passing through Miller’s first two games. A three-year starter, he gives Miller a chance every Friday.
Belpre figures to provide the Falcons with a tough challenge. The Golden Eagles have lost to a pair of Division VI powerhouses in Fort Frye and Trimble.
Belpre played Fort Frye tough — trailing 13-12 at one point — before losing 34-12. Belpre then lost at home to Trimble, 46-0.
The Golden Eagles won’t face another team as tough as Fort Frye or Trimble the rest of the way. A win against Miller could potentially jump-start a winning streak for Belpre, which won’t face Eastern or Waterford — both 2-0 TVC-Hocking squads — until the final two weeks of the season.
Also in the TVC-Hocking, Wahama will travel to Southern, fresh off its dramatic win over Miller. Waterford will also get its crack at Fort Frye when it hosts the Cadets in an annual Washington County rivalry game.
TVC-Ohio continues non-league play
The entire TVC-Ohio remains in non-league play for one more week.
Wellston (1-1) looks for a second win in a row when it travels to Lakewood to face an unfamiliar foe.
Rylan Molihan rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries in Wellston’s 44-22 win over Piketon.
Lakewood — a Division IV team from Licking County — is 1-1 after a 27-20 win over Fairfield Union.
Meigs (1-1) will also look for a second win in a row when it travels to Warren. The Marauders were able to secure a 44-28 win over Rock Hill in week two.
Vinton County and River Valley will each look for the first win of the season.
The Vikings lost to Southeastern, 35-0, last week and travel to Fairfield Union on Friday.
River Valley fell 38-0 to Gallia Academy, but will face to face another Ohio Valley Conference foe with a trip to Portsmouth.
