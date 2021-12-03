ALBANY — Kyler D'Augustino was nearly unstoppable, but Fairfield Union found a way to remain unbeaten.
The Falcons rallied past the Spartans in the second half, 54-44, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Fairfield Union won despite 33 points for D'Augustino, Alexander's standout junior.
It was the Spartans' first setback of the season, as they fall to 2-1.
D'Augustino scored his 33 points on the strength of 11 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and 5 of 7 shooting from the free throw line.
The Spartans held an early lead, going ahead 10-7 after one quarter. D'Augustino's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Alexander a 24-20 halftime edge.
D'Augustino scored 22 of Alexander's 24 first-half points.
Fairfield Union was able to slowly push ahead in the second half, leading 38-37 after three quarters.
The Falcons won the final quarter, 16-7, to pull away for the win.
Ted Harrah led Fairfield Union with 17 points, all coming in the final three quarters. Brennen Rowles added 14 points, while Caleb Redding had 12 points. Caleb Schmelzer added seven points.
Braydin McKee had four points for Alexander, while Levi Thompson had three points. Alex Norris had two points, while Jagger Cain and Zach Barnhouse each scored a point.
Alexander travels to Federal Hocking on Tuesday.
