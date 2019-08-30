HEMLOCK — By it’s very nature, a squib kickoff is designed to be a benign play.
It’s supposed to be something that will not ignite the opposition, rather take the option for an explosive momentum-turning play off the table.
But, Lucas Dishon — a solidly built fullback who looks like he stepped out of the 1970s with his blocky frame — had other ideas.
Dishon’s 50-yard kick-off return on a squib kick jolted the Falcons awake, and Miller rallied for a 28-25 win over visiting Beallsville in the 2019 season opener for both clubs on Friday night at Walter Harrop Field.
Beallsville (0-1) started fast, and led 18-7 going into the later stages of the third quarter. But a short roster — the Blue Devils had just 14 players in full uniform — and the no-quit Falcons made sure it was a four-quarter thriller.
Dishon was essential in the comeback. First, he picked up the ball cleanly, then ran squarely through a defender. It was the kind of contact that sent up a collective ‘oooh’ from the crowd. By the time the Blue Devils hog-tied the fullback-turned-returner, Dishon had reached the 20-yard line.
Three plays later, Miller quarterback Colby Bartley lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to Trey McCoy in the corner of the end zone and the Falcons were back in it.
“I thought that just ignited us,” Miller coach Sean Bartley said of the big kick-off return. “That right there was the turning point.”
Colby Bartley, Sean’s son and Miller’s returning starting QB, agreed. Colby Bartley finished with 96 rushing yards, 146 passing yards and accounted for four second-half touchdowns. But the Falcons wanted to outhit the Blue Devils, and Dishon’s return sent that message loud and clear.
“That was big. That’s just how Dish is. Hard-nosed, hard-working and he’s going to give it his all every play,” Colby Bartley said. “He’ll hit, that’s for sure.”
And the Falcons hit throughout. At one point, the Blue Devils had three injured players on the sidelines and 11 players on the field, and no other options.
Miller looked fresher down the stretch, and no one was fresher that Colby Bartley.
He scooted around the right side, darted between two defenders, and then leaned across the goal line for a 24-yard touchdown run with 9:24 to go to give Miller its first lead. Dishon plowed in for the two-point conversion and the Falcons led 21-18.
Beallsville quarterback Dakota Phillips nearly matched Bartley in the heroics department. He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and hit 8 of 20 passes for 142 yards and another score.
Phillips connected with Jacob Nalley for a 43-yard gain down the left sideline, and James Schnegg scored on an eight-yard run to the pylon on the next play as the Blue Devils went back in front — 25-21 — with 7:50 left.
Miller answered quickly. Colby Bartley ran for 39 yards on the next drive, and scored on an 8-yard keep to the right side. Dishon’s PAT kick made it 28-25 with 5:02 left.
Bartley ran for 90 yards and threw for 89 more in the second half alone. Whether it probing the edges of the defense, or striking deep down the field — 5 of his 7 completions went for at least 20 yards — Bartley made the plays Miller had to have down the stretch.
“I was impressed,” Sean Bartley said. “He led them out there. He was vocal.”
Beallsville’s last drive crossed the Miller 30-yard line, but Phillips was taken down short of the markers on a scramble on fourth-and-11. Four plays later, Miller had run out the clock and started the season 1-0.
“Our game plan was to come out and hit, and we did that very well,” Colby Bartley said. “They have less numbers than we did, and we kept at it.
“It was just ‘Keep hitting, keep driving and keep pushing.’ That’s what we worked for in the offseason with two-a-days and all of that.”
Beallsville opened with a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Nalley, who had 100 yards receiving, gathered up another roll-out pass from Phillips for a 38-yard touchdown midway through the first. On the last scrimmage play of the first quarter, Phillips turned in an electrifying 17-yard scramble for another touchdown and the 12-0 lead.
Miller got on the board in the third when Colby Bartley fired a 33-yard touchdown to McCoy in the corner. Beallsville answered with Schnegg’s 4-yard touchdown run, then came the fateful kick return from an unlikely source.
“We imposed our will a little bit. The physicality took over,” Sean Bartley said. “We always say you gotta keep grinding.
“We did that tonight.”
Beallsville had three regulars come down with injury during the game. Fullback/linebacker Wyatt Brown played most of the second half hurt, and Phillips tried to shake off leg cramps. Two-way lineman Spencer Jarrett left the game early in the fourth and could not return. The Blue Devils will host Frontier next Friday.
Miller opens Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play next Friday against Wahama.
Miller 28, Beallsville 25
Beallsville;12;0;6;7;—;25
Miller;0;0;13;15;—;28
Beallsville — Jacob Nalley, 38-yard pass from Dakota Phillips (kick failed), 7:07, 1Q
Beallsville — Dakota Phillips, 17-yard run (run failed), 0:03, 1Q
Miller — Trey McCoy, 33-yard pass from Colby Bartley (Lucas Dishon kick), 7:24, 3Q
Beallsville — James Schnegg, 4-yard run (pass failed), 1:33, 3Q
Miller — Trey McCoy, 20-yard pass from Colby Bartley (kick failed), 0:56, 3Q
Miller — Colby Bartley, 24-yard run (Lucas Dishon run), 9:24, 4Q
Beallsville — James Schnegg, 8-yard run (Dakota Phillips kick), 7:50, 4Q
Miller — Colby Bartley, 8-yard run (Lucas Dishon kick), 5:02, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;M
First downs;15;9
Total Plays;64;44
Rushing (plys-yds);41-203;27-133
Passing yards;164;146
Total yards;367;279
Passes (cmp-att-int);10-23-0;7-17–1
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);6-65;9-57
Punts (no-avg);1-3;1-18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Beallsville — Wyatt Brown 12-91, Dakota Phillips 19-83 TD, James Schnegg 9-31 2 TDs, Bradley Moats 1-(-2); Miller — Colby Bartley 11-96 2 TDs, Lucas Dishon 9-24, Trey McCoy 4-17, Hayden Wellspring 2-5, Hunter Wellspring 1-(-9).
PASSING
Beallsville — Dakota Phillips 8-20-0 142 1 TD, Wyatt Brown 2-3-0 22; Miller — Colby Bartley 7-17-1 146 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Beallsville — Jacob Nalley 3-100 1 TD, Brandon Louden 4-27, Kollin Ludwig 2-26, James Schnegg 1-11; Miller — Trey McCoy 4-63 2 TDs, Hunter Wellspring 2-61, Gage Spencer 1-20.
