Date/Time Opponent Time

Aug. 15 at Trinity Christian (scrimmage) TBD

Aug. 22 FAIRFIELD CHRISITAN (scrimmage) TBD

Aug. 28 HUNDRED 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 PADEN CITY 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Miller 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Belpre 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Manchester 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Hannan 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 COLUMBUS CRUSADERS 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Ridgedale 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 WAHAMA 7:30 p.m.

