Federal Hocking Lancers
Federal Hocking guard Collin Jarvis (right) dribbles against Trimble's Brayden Weber during a game last Friday. Jarvis and the Lancers were 71-44 winners at Nelsonville-York on Saturday. 

 Messenger photo by Maximilian Catalano

NELSONVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers were able to take their frustrations out on the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes. 

Coming off their first league loss of the season on Friday at Trimble, the Lancers rebounded in a big way with a 71-44 win at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Saturday. 

The Lancers improve to 7-2, while the Buckeyes fall to 2-8. 

Federal Hocking jumped ahead 23-14 by halftime, and 38-22 at halftime. The Lancers added 24 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 30 points, 62-32. 

The Lancers had 10 players score in the victory. Brad Russell led the way with 15 points, scoring 10 in the opening quarter. Quinton Basim added 13 points, while Wes Carpenter, Nathaniel Massie and Ian Miller each scored eight points. Hunter Smith scored five points, while Lane Smith and Elijah Lucas each scored four points. Collin Jarvis added three points, and Adam Douglas two points. 

Mikey Seel led Nelsonville-York with 11 points, while Drew Carter scored 10 points. Joe Tome added nine points and Ethan Gail six points. Braydin McKee and Maleek Williams each scored three points, while Austin Thrapp had two points.  

Federal Hocking will host Eastern on Friday, while Nelsonville-York will host River Valley on Tuesday. 

