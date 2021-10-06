CIRCLEVILLE — The Federal Hocking girls' golf team concluded their season on Tuesday.
The Lancers competed in the Division II Southeast District tournament, held at the Pickaway Country Club.
Federal Hocking finished in eighth place with a team score of 438.
The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division II state tournament.
Mia Basim led the Lancers. The junior carded a score of 97 to finish in a tie for 19th place.
Basim shot a 47 on the front nine, and a 50 on the back nine.
Addison Jackson, a freshman, followed with a round of 101. That was good for a tie for 25th place.
Senior Makyla Walker and sophomore Sheridan Boyd each had scores of 120 to round out Federal Hocking's team score.
Senior Emma Wilson also competed on the links for the Lancers, posting a score of 124.
Sheridan won the team district title, advancing to state competition with a score of 353. The Generals edged Westfall (359) by six strokes.
Crooksville junior Riley McKenzie won the overall district crown and advances to state competition with a score of 72.
Wellston also competed as a team, finishing 10th with a score of 465. The Rockets were led by freshman Sarah Shea (103), senior Hallie Shea (109), sophomore Nakia Thacker (124), sophomore Kimmi Aubrey (129) and junior Haylee Rafferty (131).
Vinton County junior Jaya Booth also competed, finishing in 36th place with a score of 105.
