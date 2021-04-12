STEWART — Wes Carpenter delivered a complete game, allowing Federal Hocking to halt a losing streak.
Carpenter and the Lancers were 8-5 winners over the Belpre Golden Eagles on Monday.
Federal Hocking improves to 5-5 overall, and 1-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. The victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.
Carpenter allowed just two earned runs in seven innings. He held Belpre to seven hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Carpenter took a shutout into the fifth inning as Federal Hocking built up a big lead.
Federal Hocking scored two runs in the second, then led 3-0 after three innings. The Lancers added five runs in the fourth to lead 8-0.
Federal Hocking had six hits and took advantage of six Belpre errors and seven walks.
Collin Jarvis was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI. Hunter Smith also hit a double, scoring two runs. He drew two walks and picked up an RBI.
Mason Jackson and Iden Miller each had a single, run, RBI and walk. Tyler Togers had a single and run. Carpenter and Drew Airhart each drew a walk, and scored a run.
The Lancers were able to get to Belpre's Dylan Cox on the mound. He allowed eight runs, two earned, on five hits and five walks in 3 2-3 innings.
Jacob Smeeks and Evan Wells each had two-hit games for Belpre.
