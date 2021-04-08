RACINE — The Federal Hocking softball team rallied for an 11-8 win at Southern on Wednesday.
The result evened the Lancers' Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division record at 1-1, and their overall record at 2-2.
The Lancers trailed 8-4 after three innings, but scored five runs in the fourth to go ahead 9-8, then added two more runs in the fifth.
Federal Hocking had 15 hits in the win. Samantha Brown was 4 for 4 with four runs scored, also drawing a walk.
Alexis Wilkes, Sydney Martin and Lilly Crow each had two-hit games for Federal Hocking. Martin had two RBIs, while Crow had a run and RBI and Wilkes an RBI.
Cheyenne Mayle, Grace Roark and Katie Brooks each had a hit and run scored. Danni Rhymer had a hit, two RBIs and run scored. Emma Wilson had a hit, three RBIs, run and two walks. Makynlee Baker scored a run.
Wilkes was the winning pitcher. She allowed 12 hits and eight runs — five being earned — and two walks in seven innings. She struck out six.
Kassidy Chaney took the loss for Southern, allowing 15 hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Of the 11 runs she surrendered, six were earned.
Chaney helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs at the plate.
Southern fell to 2-4 overall, and 0-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
