STEWART — Federal Hocking earned its second victory in a row, rallying for an 8-5 win over the Waterford Wildcats on Friday.
Waterford led 3-1 before Federal Hocking scored twice in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
Federal Hocking used a three-run fifth to go ahead 6-3. The Lancers added two more runs in the sixth to lead 8-4.
The Wildcats scored a run in the seventh, but got no closer.
Glen Wilkes and Drew Airhart combined to pitch Federal Hocking to the win. Wilkes got the starting nod, going the first four innings.
Wilkes held Waterford to three unearned runs on three hits and only one walk. He struck out five.
Airhart came on and held the lead pitching the final three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits, four walks and six strikeouts.
Federal Hocking had five hits. Iden Miller was 2 for 3 with four runs scored. Ethan McCune was 1 for 2 with a double, drawing two walks. He scored three runs.
Wilkes was 1 for 3 with a walk, run and two RBIs. Airhart drew two walks, while Cody Mettler was 1 for 4. Brady Bond had an RBI.
Dylan Taylor had a double and two RBIs for Waterford. Zavier Heiss, Jacob Huffman, Colton Jones and Gavin Brooker each hit singles.
The Lancers improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
