Federal Hocking’s Wes Carpenter (20) puts up a shot during a win at Southern on Friday. The Lancers improved to 15-3 with the 65-38 triump.

RACINE — The Federal Hocking Lancers cruised to another league win.

The Lancers were 65-38 winners in Racine over the Southern Tornadoes on Friday.

The 27-point victory improved the Lancers to 15-3 overall, and 12-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

Federal Hocking continues to lead Trimble (9-1 TVC) in the league standings. The Tomcats’ Friday home game against Miller was postponed due to sickness, Trimble’s second postponement of the week.

The Lancers received a big night from Collin Jarvis in the victory over Southern. He scored 25 points, making 7 of 12 free throw attempts to go with six 2-pointers and a pair of 3s.

Jarvis scored 12 points in the first half, then five more in the third. He made 6 of 9 free throws in the final quarter. Jarvis also added four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Brad Russell and Nathaniel Massie each added 14 points for Federal Hocking, while Hunter Smith scored 11 points.

Russell had a double-double, adding 15 rebounds. Elijah Lucas led the Lancers with seven assists.

Southern led 12-8 after one quarter, but Federal Hocking went ahead 24-18 by halftime. The Lancers led 41-26 going to the fourth, winning the middle two quarters 33-14. Their largest lead came at 64-33 with 1:49 left.

Coltin Parker led Southern with 12 points, while Cole Steel added eight points.

Southern was playing its first game since Jan. 17, and falls to 7-8 overall and 6-4 in the TVC-Hocking.

