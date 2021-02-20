MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers continued their winning weekend on Saturday.
The Lancers picked up a 67-56 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win at South Gallia High School.
After sweeping a doubleheader on Friday against Eastern, the Lancers were able to earn three wins in the span of 19 hours.
The run of three wins in two days improves Federal Hocking's record to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
It was the first meeting between the two league rivals, as every other attempt to play had been postponed. The Rebles fall to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Senior Wes Carpenter enjoyed a big afternoon against the Rebles, scoring a team-high 17 points. He made eight 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Carpenter came out firing, scoring 11 points in the opening quarter as the Lancers jumped ahead 26-14.
Federal Hocking had plenty of offensive balance. Hunter Smith scored 13 points, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas each scored 12 points in the win.
Lane Smith added eight points in the victory, while Mitchell Roush scored three points and Collin Jarvis two points.
South Gallia cut the deficit to 35-22 at halftime, but the Lancers extended the advantage to 53-40 going to the fourth.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 19 points, while Layne Ours added 18 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 12 points.
The Lancers will continue their busy weekend on Sunday, with another makeup game at Southern.
The JV game will begin at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.