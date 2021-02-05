RACINE — The Southern Tornadoes honored a special senior on Thursday night against Federal Hocking.
The Tornadoes played the first 10 seconds of their Senior Night Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game with four players on the court in memory of Jordan Hardwick.
Hardwick was a member of the Tornadoes' volleyball and basketball programs and tragically passed away last fall.
The Lancers were able to come away with the road victory, 56-33, over the Tornadoes.
Federal Hocking jumped out to leads of 23-9 after one quarter, and 39-11 at halftime. The lead was 49-23 going to the fourth.
The Lancers improved to 13-5 overall and 6-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Paige Tolson paced Federal Hocking with 20 points on the night, making three 3-point field goals. She added five steals and two assists.
The Lancers had nine players score in the victory. Brennah Jarvis scored nine points, with Reagan Jeffers and Alexis Smith each adding six points. Smith also had eight rebounds. Kylie Tabler tallied five points, while Ava Tate added four points. Bella McVey had three points, with Kyndal Snedden scoring two points and Makynlee Baker one point with a team-high 14 rebounds.
Kassidy Chaney led Southern (0-17, 0-12 TVC-Hocking) with nine points. Michelle Adkins and Lila Cooper each added five points, while Kayla Evans scored four points. Cooper added 12 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to play at Southeastern High School on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
