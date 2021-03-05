ZANESVILLE — Vinton County junior Cameron Zinn said that the Vikings received a rousing sendoff when their team bus departed McArthur for Zanesville on Friday.
"You saw our fans tonight, you should have seen when we were driving through town," she said. "We were all crying on the bus, because it's so amazing. We all want it for them."
After another championship display of basketball, the next stop for the Vikings is Dayton and the prestigious state tournament.
Vinton County made history on Friday, convincingly defeating Sheridan 54-37 in a Division II, Region 7 championship game inside Zanesville's Winland Gymnasium.
The Vikings have advanced to the Final Four of Division II, and will play in the state tournament for the first time in program history.
"It means more than anything," Vinton County senior Morgan Bentley said. "Playing basketball since I was probably four years old, this is the biggest moment I've ever had. It's amazing. It feels great to do it with my dad (Rod Bentley), sister (Ashley Bentley) and all my other sisters that are teammates."
The Vikings improved to 25-1 with another complete effort.
After defeating Tri-Valley by 18 points in the regional semifinals, Vinton County followed that up with a 17-point win over the high-flying Generals (24-2).
Tri-Valley and Sheridan are the last two Region 7 champions, but neither was able to stay with the Vikings.
"It means everything to me as a coach," seventh-year Vinton County head coach Rod Bentley said. "It means everything. We dedicated ourselves for this goal four years ago and maybe even five or six years ago, and there were so many letdowns. I read the papers — runner-up, here we go again. Finally through consistent work, these girls pulled it off and it's 100 percent all them."
Vinton County will play in the Division II state tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. at UD Arena in Dayton.
The Vikings got there with another stifling defensive effort.
Sheridan has been led all year by the Stinson sisters — 6-foot-1 junior Faith Stinson and 5-foot-9 freshman Jamisyn Stinson. They duo has combined to average more than 32 points per game.
The Vikings' defensive effort was able to clamp down on both. Faith Stinson had just six points on 3 of 10 shooting with only eight rebounds. Jamisyn Stinson added five points on 2 of 7 shooting.
"I was just so proud of holding the Stinson girl down, both Stinson girls," Rod Bentley said. "I just thought our defensive team effort was remarkable."
Morgan Bentley played a large role in that defensive effort. Faith Stinson saw double teams all night, but Morgan Bentley was almost always the one battling against her in the post.
"We knew coming in here that she scores a lot of points and that she holds a lot of records and stuff," Morgan Bentley said. "Watching film, which we watched hours of it, we just realized that we have to be physical with her."
Morgan Bentley finished with just five points, but a team-high 11 rebounds to go with two steals and two blocked shots.
The Vikings complemented the defensive effort with another night of balanced offense.
Senior guard Myriah Davis led the way with 18 points and three assists. Tegan Bartoe added 14 points, while Zinn had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Lacie Williams added seven points.
"That's why we're beating teams by double figures every game because we don't care (who scores)," Zinn said. "We're not a selfish team, and I think that's so important. We want this so bad."
Sheridan led 15-9 in the first quarter on the strength of three early 3-pointers.
The Vikings would settle in though, and never trailed after grabbing the lead in the second quarter.
It was a similar pattern displayed in the regional semifinal against Tri-Valley, as the Vikings trailed 12-5 after a quarter against the Scotties before eventual building a 21-point lead.
The tide quickly turned on Friday when the Vikings started connecting on long-range shots.
Davis opened the second quarter with a pair of 3's, the second one forcing a 17-17 tie.
Bartoe followed with another 3-pointer for a 20-17 lead, and the Vikings never really looked back from there.
"It gave us a ton of energy," Morgan Bentley said of the three consecutive 3-pointers. "That's what changed the most is just hitting those shots, changing everyone's confidence, because we were down the first quarter."
Morgan Bentley's 3-pointer from deep behind the arc on the left wing allowed the Vikings to lead 29-24 going into halftime.
Vinton County continued to slowly build on the lead in the second half. Davis opened with three consecutive drives to the rim, the final giving the Vikes a 34-26 lead.
The Vikings closed the quarter with another triple from Bartoe, extending the advantage to 39-30.
The Generals never got closer than seven points in the fourth. Williams' 3-pointer from the left side lifted the Vikings to a 44-32 edge, forcing a timeout.
Even though there were still 5 minutes and 4 seconds to play, Williams' 3-pointer felt like a dagger the way the Vikings were playing defense.
"We all trust Lacie and her shooting ability," Zinn said. "She's a great shooter. That just really gave us the momentum and finished the game right there."
The Vikings led 48-33 with 3:38 to play after two Zinn free throws. By the time Bartoe's free throws lifted them to a 53-35 edge with 1:26 left, all that was left to do was celebrate.
The Generals were held to 13 points on 4 of 22 shooting in the second half. The Vikings' defense got stronger as the game progressed.
"I think the stubbornness of our program, the relentless effort that we put into play defense," Rod Bentley said. "I just think we didn't change anything (after the first quarter). We came in, we stayed true to our game plan and we kept grinding."
After losing in the district tournament each of the last three seasons, the Vikings came into the year with a renewed focus on defense. The results are there, as they are giving up an average of 34.2 points in five tournament victories.
"The last couple years it was always, 'Offense, offense. We're going to shoot 3s, we're going to do that,'" Zinn said. "But this year, we've really focused on the defensive end. Tegan and Myriah have really stepped up, guarding the guards, pressuring them. We're trying to front the post. We're throwing different defenses at teams and it's really helping us."
The Vikings received their regional championship trophy afterwards, then cut down the nets in celebration.
Rod Bentley took the final piece of the net and twirled it around while the Vikings' crowd went nuts.
Vinton County has terrorized the Tri-Valley Conference and Southeast District the last four years. The Vikings now get to showcase their program on the biggest stage in Ohio.
They will play the winner of Shaker Heights Laurel and Perry, a spot in the state championship game on the line.
"They don't want the season to end," Rod Bentley said. "We (coaches) have to work hard to out work them. You've got Morgan, Cameron, Teg, Rylee (Ousley), those girls spend time in the film room themselves. It's a special group."
A special group, and now the first Vikings' basketball team to hoist a regional championship trophy.
Vinton County 54, Sheridan 37
Vinton County;15;14;10;15;—;54
Sheridan;11;13;6;7;—;37
VINTON COUNTY 54 (25-1)
Myriah Davis 6 4-6 18, Tegan Bartoe 4 4-4 14, Morgan Bentley 2 0-0 5, Lacie Williams 3 0-0 7, Cameron Zinn 1 7-8 10, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Chloe Haybron 0 0-0 0, Ashley Bentley 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lenegar 0 0-0 0, Lydia Nichols 0 0-0 0, Allison Riddle 0 0-0 0, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 15-18 54; 3-point field goals: 7 (Davis, Bartoe 2 apiece, Morgan Bentley, Lacie Williams, Zinn 1 apiece)
SHERIDAN 37 (24-2)
Faith Stinson 3 0-0 6, Jamisyn Stinson 2 0-1 5, Bailey Beckstedt 6 5-7 17, Grace Conrad 3 0-4 9, Abby Dupler 0 0-0 0, Sara Robinette 0 0-0 0, Kinze Miller 0 0-0 0, Macie Forgrave 0 0-0 0, Alex Finck 0 0-0 0, Maggie Finck 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 5-12 37; 3-point field goals: 4 (Conrad 3, Jamisyn Stinson 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 16-46 (.348), 3-point field goals 7-21 (.333), Sheridan 14-45 (.311), 3-point field goals 4-17 (.235); Free throws — Vinton County 15-18 (.833), Sheridan 5-12 (.417); Rebounds — Vinton County 34 (Morgan Bentley 11), Sheridan 34 (Faith Stinson 8); Assists — Vinton County 6 (Davis 3), Sheridan 7 (Dupler 3); Blocks — Vinton County 3 (Morgan Bentley 2), Sheridan 3 (Faith Stinson 2); Turnovers — Vinton County 11, Sheridan 13; Steals — Vinton County 7 (Zinn 3), Sheridan 5 (Faith Stinson, Beckstedt 2 apiece); Team fouls — Vinton County 14, Sheridan 14.
