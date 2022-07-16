It was January, 2006.
I was in my first week as a part-time sports writer for The Athens Messenger. I was a senior at Ohio University, looking to get some writing experience.
The sports editor at the time, Mike Cottrill, assigned me to cover Nelsonville-York’s home boys’ basketball game against Vinton County.
I had never been to Nelsonville-York High School before, and figured it would be easy enough to find.
In the days before you had GPS on your cell phone, I found out I wasn’t sure exactly where to turn off of the highway.
In a matter of minutes, I was on the other side of town, needing to turn around. I eventually had to go into Kroger to ask someone how to get to the high school. Not the best start to my Athens Messenger career.
I eventually made it to the game in time and got a story turned in for the paper.
What started out as simply a chance to gain some clips and experience turned into more than a 16-year run as the sports editor.
Cottrill left for another opportunity, and I took over the sports department in late May, 2006.
I never could have envisioned how long I would keep the job, and how much the position and my life would change during that time.
However, the time has come for me to step aside from the only job I’ve held since I graduated from OU.
This weekend edition is the final under my watch. For now at least, I’m leaving the sports journalism world.
In a lot of ways, the small-town newspaper business was perfect for me back in 2006. I covered games nearly every night, stayed up late getting the paper together then slept in the next day.
That cycle repeated itself season after season, year after year. In the early years, I went year to year with the job, thinking I might try to eventually land at another paper or another journalism outlet.
The more I stuck around, the more I felt like I was a part of Athens County. Every season I covered, the more I felt like the communities accepted me and appreciated the coverage I was trying to provide.
Perhaps no event felt like it tied me to the community more than surviving the tornado that destroyed Athens’ R. Basil Rutter Field in 2010.
I was covering a soccer game at the facility when the storm hit, huddling up in the old concession stand as the roof ripped off and blew away.
While not exactly the fondest memory, being at the school that night, then writing stories involving the rebuild of the stadium and eventual success of the football program, was certainly a unique experience.
I was fortunate to oversee the most successful era of sports the coverage area has seen. I covered 13 regional championships in team sports and seven state championship games. I also was on the scene in Columbus to cover individual state champions in track and field and in wrestling.
The 2008 Division III state champion Alexander volleyball team and the 2014 Division IV state champion Eastern girls’ basketball team will go down in history for their accomplishments, and I was there when each team hoisted the state championship trophy.
The success included a run of covering three state championship games in football, with Trimble in 2013 and 2018 and Athens in 2014.
The memories of being involved in the big wins those schools had during those years is something I’ll never forget. It was special to be a part of, and something I never anticipated being able to cover while working at the Messenger.
When I think of each of the five Athens County schools, I can immediately remember athletes, coaches and big moments I was able to be a part of for each school.
It’s impossible to make a complete list of my favorite coaches and athletes, as there are so many over the years.
However, Trimble’s Howie Caldwell and Phil Faires would rank high on the list. The two were coaching in the area when I came in, and they’re still going strong as I make an exit. I wasn’t able to stay long enough to write a retirement story for either. Both were exceptional to work with and are legends in the state of Ohio.
And of course, it would be hard not to mention Joe Burrow. From his early days at Athens, to winning Mr. Football, to winning the Heisman and taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl, there wasn’t an athlete I dedicated more words to over the last 16 years than Burrow. He’s doing things at Athens and beyond that we’ll likely never see again in our lifetime from a Southeast Ohio athlete.
I also have to mention my former co-worker, Jason Arkley. Jason was already the beat reporter for Ohio when I came on, and I relied greatly on his knowledge and expertise.
There is no better writer than Jason, and we were teamed together for many big moments for both high school and Ohio University sports. Doing this job the last two years without him wasn’t the same.
Along the way, I also met my wife Amanda on this Messenger journey. A basketball coach at Nelsonville-York for six seasons, her leading the Buckeyes to their first-ever district title in 2014 is one of the many historic moments I was able to document.
Amanda and I have twin daughters in Hattie and Gracie that you’ve probably seen on Facebook. They’ll be five years old next month.
As the twins prepare to start preschool, I had to think about if I wanted to be gone in the evenings so much.
The sports writing lifestyle worked out well in my 20s, when I had more help in the office and was on my own schedule at home.
Being gone in the evenings and up late writing stories doesn’t work out as easily when you’re up early the next morning raising twins. There were weeks I felt like I had to decide which night I might miss a game so I could have at least one evening at home with the family.
It’s tough to say goodbye to Athens County sports, but I’m starting a new chapter in my life, one that has me working more normal hours as part of the team at the Southeast Beverage Company in Athens.
This wasn’t an easy decision to make, however. The next big moment for an Athens County school will undoubtedly leave me wondering what I would have written if I was at the game.
Perhaps I’ll resurface again at some point to help cover games. While this is a goodbye for now, I won’t be leaving Athens County. Chances are you’ll still see me at games. I’ll certainly still be following the upcoming season, even if I’m not as visible on the sidelines.
I may have made a wrong turn heading to that first game at Nelsonville-York some 16 years ago, but I eventually found my way, ultimately finding a home and a family.
With that, I’ll give one final thank you to everyone who read my stories over the years, and to everyone at The Messenger that allowed me to do this job for so long.
A big thanks goes out as well to the coaches and the athletes who provided the unforgettable moments. Without them, there would be no stories to write.
It was a blast to be a part of, and hopefully my writing lived up to the performances on the playing fields.
