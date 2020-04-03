Trey Finnearty certainly made an impact during his return to the Athens wrestling program.
Finnearty played a big role in the Bulldogs’ successful season on the wrestling mats.
Athens won its second Tri-Valley Conference title in a row, eventually sending 11 wrestlers to the district tournament.
“Trey was a big part of that,” Athens coach Paul Kaiser said. “He was a TVC champion. We had five TVC champs. Trey was the second champion. He definitely helped our team this year a lot.”
Finnearty grew up in the Athens program but wrestled for Circleville High School his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was a state qualifier both years — placing eighth as a 106-pound freshman — before leaving the state as a junior.
Finnearty returned to Athens for his senior season and became the Bulldogs’ first state qualifier in five years.
Kaiser said Finnearty’s work ethic rubbed off on his Athens teammates.
“Trey would talk to guys about being confident, expecting to win,” Kaiser said. “Just kind of the mindset it takes to get to the next level.”
Kaiser said Finnearty was always putting in extra work, even outside of practice.
“A couple of the other kids like Zavier (Campsey) and Drake (George) and those other guys, they saw that and they were doing that on their own as well,” Kaiser said. “I think that really improved their seasons.”
Campsey and Jonathan Kimball were also district qualifiers in similar weight classes who were able to practice against Finnearty.
“He’s a very skilled wrestler,” Kaiser said. “The partners, he helped Kimball and Zavier Campsey and those guys greatly improved just having a guy like him in the room. He’s very, very skilled. He’s a veteran type of a wrestler. He’s a good teammate, really supported the other guys.”
Finnearty had reached the pinnacle of his prep career with a chance to wrestle one final time at the Division II state wrestling championships at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Of course, that opportunity didn’t come due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state tournament was indefinitely postponed on March 12, the day before competition was set to begin, then officially canceled on March 26.
“We found out the day before, we had been preparing,” Kaiser said. “We were actually getting ready to practice when we found out. What is there to say? You know what I mean?”
Finnearty went 36-3 his senior season after placing third at 120 pounds at the district tournament. He was set to take on Bellevue junior Jayden Mayes (21-11) in his first-round matchup at the state tournament.
Finnearty was the first Bulldog to qualify for the state tournament since Troy Stalder in 2015.
“It’s hard, out of our control,” Kaiser said. “Trey has worked his whole life and for it to be taken away, it’s really hard to say anything. And I haven’t been able to see any of them, once they told us to stay back, pretty much haven’t been around anybody.”
Finnearty had an impressive run at the district tournament at Claymont High School in order to become a state qualifier.
Finnearty held a lead but lost in the closing seconds, 11-10, during a second-round loss to Libson Beaver’s Mark Emmerling.
That dropped Finnearty into the consolation brackets, and he had to shake off the disappointment and win three matches in a row to secure at least a top-four finish.
“Trey was upset and we had to bring him back,” Kaiser said. “He wrestled back two matches and beat a really good kid, a state-qualifier kid in triple overtime.”
That triple-overtime win came against Washington Court House’s Branton Dawes, 4-3. Finnearty’s third consecutive win officially punched his ticket to the state meet.
Finnearty added a final win for good measure, defeating Minerva’s Jacob Norris, 7-6, to finish in third place. He was riding high going to the season’s final weekend.
“It was intense, it was so intense,” Kaiser said of Finnearty’s final matches.
Athens’ Dylan Wogerman placed fifth at the district meet at 285 pounds and was an alternate for the state tournament. Kiah Smith (160 pounds) and George (195 pounds) each finished sixth, giving Athens four placers at the competitive district tournament.
The Bulldogs were 13th as a team and were a couple close losses away from possibly having multiple state placers.
Adam Porterfield (106 pounds), Jonathan Kimball (126), EunJae Suh (132), Zavier Campsey (138), Braxton Springer (152), Bill Wallace (182) and John Pardue (220) also competed in the district tournament, as the Bulldogs had a deep wrestling room in 2020.
“We had a great finish if you compare it to what we had the last four years,” Kaiser said.
It was certainly a winning season for Athens, with Finnearty paving the way as a Division II state qualifier.
