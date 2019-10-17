The Rockets have waited more than a decade for this kind of game, one with heft, postseason and league title implications, and payback all rolled into one.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) will be walking into a hornet’s nest on Friday night. Athens travels to Wellston (6-1, 3-0 TVC Ohio) for a huge league showdown.
Athens has won nine straight league games and hasn’t dropped a TVC contest since Oct. 27, 2017 (52-26 loss to Nelsonville-York). But if the Bulldogs want to make it back-to-back league titles, they’ll have to navigate their toughest road trip in TVC play this season.
“We’re not looking past Wellston because they’re stinking good. We’re not thinking league championship at all,” said first-year Athens head coach Nathan White. “We’ve got to win this week to get to 4-4 and then these last two could be fun.
“But this one is a big one for sure.”
Wellston, meanwhile, is fresh off a blow out win at Nelsonville-York in last week’s battle of TVC undefeated squads. The Rockets have already secured their first winning season since 2006.
And 2019 is shaping up to be the kind of year where Wellston breaks all kinds of dry spells. The Rockets’ 6-1 start is their best record after seven games since 2004.
Wellston’s last trip to the postseason came in 2006 when the Rockets qualified with a 6-4 record. Wellston enters the weekend in sixth place in Division V, Region 19, and a win over Athens would solidify their standing of finishing in the region’s top eight.
And the Rockets’ last TVC title came in 2002. If Wellston wins on Friday, it will lead N-Y, Athens and Vinton County by at least one full game with just two remaining.
Wellston enters on a six-game winning streak and its only loss came in week 1 to undefeated Jackson (23-6). The Rockets held the Ironmen to a season low in points.
And it all begins on defense for Wellston. The Rockets have allowed just 9.4 points per game this season, and have given up just 21 points in the last five games combined. Over the last month, the first team defense has yielded only one touchdown.
The Rockets have players at every level of the defense. Up front, senior defensive end Josh Brodey leads a strong, active front. Linebackers Brock Eggers, Jarrod Wilbur and freshman Evan Brown are downhill players who attack the line of scrimmage. And in the secondary, safeties Rylan Molihan and Jeremiah Frisby, and corners R.J. Kemp and Hunter Smith, give the Rockets the athleticism to contest through the air.
For instance, Wellston held Nelsonville-York’s spread offense to 7 of 21 passing for 111 yards with three interceptions last week.
“They do a great job in coverage. Get after the passer. They stop the run up front. When teams are able to get it off, they’ve got athletes back there,” White said.
“They’re the real deal,” he continued. “I was hoping to turn on the tape and see offenses make a bunch of mistakes, but they don’t. (The Rockets) are just good.”
Offensively, the Rockets are still ground-oriented but have new wrinkles with a spread look themselves under first-year head coach Mike Smith. Last week against N-Y, the Rockets had 405 total yards, and rushed for 315.
Kemp is the quarterback, and is mobile enough to be a threat both ways. Hunter Smith is a rangy (6-foot-4) target that can be a matchup nightmare on the outside.
But the it’s the multi-talented Molihan who drives the offense. He had 29 carries for 257 yards with two scores against N-Y, and added a touchdown pass and an interception defensively.
Wellston, like virtually every team Athens has played this season, will try to establish the run and make the Bulldogs play the game on their terms up front.
“I don’t think they’re going to come out and try to trick us. They’re going to run power and counter and dive and all the stuff that they run and have had success with,” White said.
How about them Bulldogs?
Athens will be one of the better offenses Wellston has faced all season, and averages 30.6 points per game.
The teams do have two common opponents. Athens lost to Jackson 31-26, as did Wellston (23-6). Both teams also defeated league opponent Alexander — Athens won 28-6 and Wellston squeezed out an 8-0 victory.
But while Athens has had defensive issues (allowing 29.6 points per game), the Rockets have been nearly as proficient as the Bulldogs with 29.4 points per game.
Then there’s the location. Athens has won 10 straight against Wellston, but barely escaped with wins in each of its last two trips to Wellston. The Bulldogs won there, 14-13, in 2017, and in 2015 needed overtime to post a 50-42 victory.
White said Athens will continue to run a simpler, faster-paced, version of its offense this week. The Bulldogs had 60 points and 531 yards last week against Meigs with the approach.
“The coaches enjoyed it, the kids enjoyed it and we played pretty well. I think we had a little bit of more momentum and were more in sync on offense by being a little more basic and letting our kids go play,” the coach said.
Athens will have some lingering questions as well. First, senior two-way starter Nate Trainer — who leads the area with 40 receptions for 683 yards and five touchdowns this season — is still questionable. He missed the Meigs game and his status is up in the air for Friday.
And Athens defensive coordinator Kris Kostival remains away from the program. He wasn’t with the Bulldogs last week, or for last Friday’s game, and White continued to discuss the situation on Monday.
White said Kostival’s duties have been split up among the rest of the staff for now. As to when, or if, Kostival rejoins the program however, White wouldn’t say.
“I’m not going to talk about it,” he said.
Athens is simply trying to go 1-0 this week, White said. It’s a big game, and potentially a historic one for Wellston, but the Bulldogs are prepared for what comes next.
“Past records, shoot last week doesn’t matter,” he said. “All that matters is what you’re doing right now.”
Stat pack
— Junior QB Joey Moore has had, by any measure, a great first season running the Bulldog offense. And Friday’s game could decide who wins the TVC Ohio Offensive Player of the Year award. If Wellston wins the league, Molihan will be the front runner. But if Athens wins on Friday, expect the sentiment to grow for Moore — 59.2 percent passing, 1,602 passing yards, 549 rushing yards, 22 total touchdowns.
— Senior flanker Braeden Halbert has been a big play magnet of late for Athens. He’s got 10 receptions for 236 yards — 23.6 yards per catch — and half of his catches (5) have been for touchdowns. He’s had one touchdown in each of the last four games.
— Athens remain -7 in turnover ratio for the season, but has forced six turnovers in the last four games. That will be one way to get stops for the Bulldogs, who have had issues slowing down run-first offenses this season. Opponents have averaged 218.4 rushing yards per game, and 5.3 yards per carry, this season.
