According to Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson, the Lancers reached every goal they set out to accomplish during the 2019-20 season.
The Lancers' season was a success by any measure, but that didn't take away the immediate sting of how it abruptly ended.
Federal Hocking's first tournament game at Ohio University's Convocation Center in 13 years ended in heartbreak. St. Joe's Zach Roach scored on a drive to the basket with 1.5 seconds remaining, lifting the No. 5 Flyers to a dramatic 61-59 win over No. 4 Federal Hocking in a Division IV district semifinal on Monday.
The Lancers were in a back-and-forth battle with the Flyers all night, but weren't able to get on top at the end.
"I can't be all gripes," Thompson said. "Proud of the young men. They battled through adversity their whole career. Unfortunately, it's got to end like this."
The Lancers finished the season 19-5 after winning the program's first league title since 2013, and first sectional title since 2007. They were aiming for their first district tournament win since 1970 before Roach's shot instead sent the Flyers to the next round.
The fourth quarter was full of twists and turns, with the biggest coming in the final 90 seconds.
Federal Hocking trailed 57-56 when Wes Carpenter forced a five-second call on the Flyers, giving the Lancers the basketball back with 1:23 remaining.
Federal Hocking didn't waste anytime taking the lead. Nathaniel Massie penetrated the defense and found Quinton Basim spotted up in the left corner.
The senior hadn't scored all night, but he swished a huge 3-pointer with just more than a minute left. The Lancers' crowd roared as they pushed ahead, 59-57.
The theme all night was how quickly St. Joe would answer. The Flyers pushed the basketball the other way, Jimmy Mahlmeister finding Jared Johnson for a tying layup just seconds after Basim's 3.
"It felt like every time that we would get within one or two or even tie it up, we would give up something on defense that we shouldn't," Thompson said.
Thompson called a timeout with 44.1 seconds left, the Lancers possessing the ball in a tie game.
Thompson said the plan was to try and take the last shot, but the Lancers threw the ball out of bounds with 13.0 seconds left.
"With about 20 seconds or so to go we wanted to try to go to an offense where we can execute," he said. "Unfortunately, we ended it with a turnover."
The Flyers got the ball to Roach on the next possession, and he isolated above the right wing against Basim.
Roach got a step and drove toward the basket, finishing off the glass in traffic to give the Flyers the lead. Only 1.5 seconds remained.
"Kind of knew what they were probably going to do," Thompson said. "They were going to get it in either his or 24's (Ryan Payne) hands. I would too if I had them on my team. They're nice players and we looked to shut them down. He got a step on us, took it to the hole. He finished."
The Lancers were forced to go the length of the court after a pair of timeouts. Massie had to throw up a contested heave from well beyond halfcouft that fell short, ending Federal Hocking's season.
The Flyers (19-5) advance to Saturday's district finals where they will face No. 1 Peebles, a 63-43 winner over No. 8 Crooksville. The win was St. Joe's first in the district tournament since 1951.
St. Joe advanced thanks in large part to its long-range shooting. The Flyers made 9 of 16 from 3-point range, including 8 of 12 through the first three quarters.
St. Joe shot 47.8 percent (22 of 46) overall from the field.
"They are lights-out shooting," Thompson said. "I know they didn't miss much, it seemed like they were making everything they threw up, which we knew that. We talked about it in practice. They have good shooters. We have to know where they're at."
The Lancers limited the Flyers' leading scorer — Ryan Payne — to just four points. However, the rest of their starting lineup combined for 46 points.
JC Damron led them with 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Roach and Johnson each had 10 points, while Mahlmeister added nine points.
The Flyers' balanced attack ultimately spoiled a spectacular night by Federal Hocking's Bradley Russell.
The 6-foot-5 senior had 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting, adding eight rebounds. Russell put the Lancers on his back for long stretches of the game.
"He kept saying, 'Get me the ball, get me the ball. They can't stop me underneath,'" Thompson said. "He's right. He asserted everything he was supposed to do. He was big underneath, making shots. He was rebounding. He's a player that coaches like to have. He does a little bit of everything. We're very proud of him."
Hunter Smith had 12 points and three steals, making a shot from beyond half-court to close out the first half. Elijah Lucas added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Carpenter had a team-high six assists to go with four points. Massie added five points, two assists and two blocked shots after battling foul trouble.
Each side was slow to get going offensively, as the Lancers led 10-9 after a quarter. The Flyers quickly caught fire though, making five 3-pointers in seven second-quarter attempts to surge ahead.
Damron's 3 capped off a sequence of four long-range makes in a row, giving the Flyers a 14-2 run and 23-15 lead.
The Lancers were forced to play from behind almost the entire rest of the way. They trailed 30-23 at halftime after Smith's shot from beyond the 'O' in the Ohio logo swished through the net at the buzzer.
Federal Hocking twice sliced the deficit to a single point in the third quarter, but still trailed 47-41 going to the fourth.
The Lancers finally caught the Flyers with a 49-49 tie after Smith assisted on Russell's basket in the post.
The Flyers answered, as Jackson Rowe made his only points of the game count. The junior made a corner 3 for a 52-49 St. Joe's lead with 3:52 left.
Smith followed with a drive to the basket for the Lancers, getting fouled while making the shot.
He missed the free throw, but Massie got the rebound and dribbled the basketball out beyond the left wing.
With no defender picking him up, Massie decided to put up the long 3. He made it, and Federal Hocking had its first lead of the second half, 54-52.
The lead lasted less than 10 seconds, as the Flyers pushed the ball in transition, Rowe finding Max Weber in the paint for a three-point play. Weber's free throw gave St. Joe a 55-54 lead with 3:13 left.
The Flyers would lead 57-54 when a scrum for the basketball resulted in another basket for Weber in the paint, just 2:21 remaining. That set the stage for a Lancers' comeback that would painfully fall short.
The Lancers were forced to say goodbye to a strong senior class of seven — Russell, Basim, Ian Miller, Adam Douglas, Brandon Bond, Terrell Mayle and Dylan Schwarzel.
The group saw the lowest of lows, going 0-23 as freshmen. Their sophomore season resulted in just a 2-21 record.
They were a big part of the Lancers' righting the ship, going 6-18 as juniors before being the turnaround story of not only Athens County, but the entire Southeast District in 2020.
While Russell's contributions in particular will be difficult to replace, the Lancers can return four starters from Monday's tournament game. The future is still bright for Thompson's program.
"I said to the guys, I know this is probably one of the hardest locker rooms that you'll ever be a part of," Thompson said. "We've go to go out of the locker room and look at the positives. We set goals this year, get a TVC title, to get here to the Convo. We accomplished every goal that we set.
"Obviously, we want to win one here, but I'm proud of the young men," he added. "Like we've talked about multiple times, zero wins four years ago, to come in here and get 19 of them, make it to the second biggest stage that we can make it to — we fell short but I don't want them to hang their heads. I'm very proud of them and eveyone around here should be proud of them."
St. Joe 61, Federal Hocking 59
St. Joe;9;21;17;14;—;61
Federal Hocking;10;13;18;18;—;59
ST. JOE 61 (19-5)
Zach Roach 4 0-0 10, Ryan Payne 1 2-2 4, JC Damron 6 3-3 17, Jared Johnson 4 0-0 10, Jimmy Mahlmeister 3 2-2 9, Max Weber 2 1-1 5, Matthew Sheridan 1 0-0 3, Jackson Rowe 1 0-2 3; TOTALS 22 8-10 61; 3-point field goals: 9 (Roach, Damron, Johnson 2 apiece, Mahlmeister, Sheridan, Rowe 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 59 (19-5)
Hunter Smith 4 2-3 12, Collin Jarvis 0 2-2 2, Nathaniel Massie 2 0-0 5, Elijah Lucas 4 1-2 10, Bradley Russell 9 2-2 22, Quinton Basim 1 0-0 3, Ian Miller 0 1-2 1, Wes Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Adam Douglas 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 8-11 59; 3-point field goals: 7 (Russell, Smith 2 apiece, Massie, Lucas, Basim 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — St. Joe 22-46 (.478), 3-point field goals 9-16 (.563); Federal Hocking 22-53 (.415), 3-point field goals 7-18 (.389); Free throws — St. Joe 8-10 (.800), Federal Hocking 8-11 (.727); Rebounds — St. Joe 26 (Damron 8), Federal Hocking 32 (Russell 8); Assists — St. Joe 12 (Sheridan 3), Federal Hocking 13 (Carpenter 6); Blocks — St. Joe 1, Federal Hocking 4 (Massie 2); Turnovers — St. Joe 13, Federal Hocking 13; Steals — St. Joe 8 (Damron 3), Federal Hocking 6 (Smith 3); Team fouls — St. Joe 13, Federal Hocking 12.
