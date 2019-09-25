COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its initial set of football computer ratings for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to determine teams that make the post-season playoffs. The top eight teams in each region — in seven different divisions — qualify and the top four teams in each region earn an opening-round home game.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Canal Winchester (4-0) 10.45, 2. Cin. Turpin (4-0) 9.725, 3. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 9.3903, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.1, tie-5. Harrison (3-1) 8.3, tie-5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 8.3, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 7.975, 8. Oxford Talawanda (4-0) 7.725, 9. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 6.275, 10. Xenia (3-1) 6.125, 11. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.85, 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-1) 5.65, Tied-22. Logan (0-4) 0.0
Division III, Region 11: 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-0) 9.6654, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) 8.7, 3. Granville (4-0) 8.65, 4. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-0) 8.4053, 5. Cols. South (4-0) 8.2, 6. Zanesville (4-0) 7.925, 7. Jackson (4-0) 7.225, 8. London (3-0) 6.6111, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 6.475, 10. Bellbrook (3-1) 6.45, 11. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 5.9, 12. Marietta (3-1) 5.275; 21. Athens (1-3) 2.275
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 9.125, 2. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 8.7, 3. St. Clairsville (4-0) 7.925, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.7628, 5. Waverly (3-1) 5.325, 6. Heath (3-1) 4.55, 7. New Concord John Glenn (2-2) 4.4, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.3, 9. New Lexington (3-1) 3.95, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 3.725, 11. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 3.65, 12. Cambridge (2-2) 3.475, 13. McArthur Vinton County (2-2) 2.825
Division V, Region 19: tie-1. Ironton (3-1) 7.45, tie-1. Minford (4-0) 7.45, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 7.425, 4. Portsmouth (4-0) 6.525, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 6.475, 6. Wheelersburg (2-2) 6.05, 7. Wellston (3-1) 5.25, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.225, 9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.95, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-2) 3.9407, 11. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.675, 12. Oak Hill (2-2) 3.15, 21. Pomeroy Meigs (1-3) 1.125, tied-24. Bidwell River Valley (0-4) 0.0
Division VI, Region 21: 1. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 7.45, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.275, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 6.5, 4. Salineville Southern (4-0) 5.825, 5. Brookfield (3-1) 4.725, 6. Mogadore (3-1) 4.425, 7. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 8. Dalton (3-1) 4.0, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 3.975, 10. Campbell Memorial (3-1) 3.775, 11. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 3.725, 12. Rittman (3-1) 3.375, 14. Belpre (2-2) 2.8, 15. Nelsonville-York (2-2) 2.45, 23. Stewart Federal Hocking (1-3) 1.225
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-0) 6.8333, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 6.175, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-0) 5.35, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (4-0) 5.125, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 5.025, 6. Waterford (3-1) 4.1402, 7. Newark Cath. (2-2) 3.975, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (3-1) 3.4821, 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-1) 3.375, 10. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.7336, 11. Shadyside (2-2) 2.6301, 12. Reedsville Eastern (2-2) 2.575, 17. Crown City South Gallia (1-3) 1.35, tied-18. Corning Miller (1-3) 1.225
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.