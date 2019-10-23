COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its fifth set of football computer ratings for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to determine teams that make the post-season playoffs. The top eight teams in each region — in seven different divisions — qualify and the top four teams in each region earn an opening-round home game.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Cin. Turpin (8-0) 23.825, 2. Cin. La Salle (7-1) 23.6849, 3. Harrison (7-1) 23.1625, 4. Canal Winchester (7-1) 19.9, 5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 19.8875, 6. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (7-1) 19.275, 7. Xenia (7-1) 17.5375, 8. Cin. Anderson (5-3) 15.6875, 9. Oxford Talawanda (6-2) 15.1, 10. Cin. Winton Woods (5-3) 14.875, 11. Morrow Little Miami (6-2) 14.5, 12. Kings Mills Kings (5-3) 12.325, 16. Logan (3-5) 5.9
Division III, Region 11: 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 21.9898, 2. Jackson (8-0) 19.7375, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-0) 19.5, 4. Granville (8-0) 16.1, 5. Bellbrook (6-2) 15.4375, 6. Thornville Sheridan (6-2) 15.2125, 7. Zanesville (6-2) 15.1976, 8. Cols. Centennial (7-1) 13.3375, 9. London (6-1) 13.1746, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-3) 11.875, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-3) 10.4337, 12. Bellefontaine (5-3) 9.6375, 14. Athens (4-4) 8.9792.
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-1) 19.875, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 18.7625, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-0) 14.2126, 4. Waverly (6-2) 14.0875, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.8375, 6. St. Clairsville (6-2) 12.8914, 7. Heath (7-1) 9.925, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 9.5375, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 8.5, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-3) 8.3875, 11. Cambridge (5-3) 7.8375, 12. Zanesville Maysville (4-4) 6.8, 16. McArthur Vinton County (4-4) 4.8125.
Division V, Region 19: 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) 17.4125, 2. Wheelersburg (5-3) 16.025, 3. Ironton (7-1) 14.5375, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1) 13.45, 5. Portsmouth (7-1) 12.0625, 6. Minford (6-2) 11.375, 7. Wellston (6-2) 9.775, 8. Oak Hill (4-4) 9.7375, 9. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-3) 9.4646, 10. Chesapeake (4-4) 7.5125, 11. Johnstown-Monroe (4-4) 7.225, 12. Proctorville Fairland (4-4) 6.3794, 15. Albany Alexander (4-4) 4.3, 21. Pomeroy Meigs (1-7) 1.0125, 21. Bidwell River Valley (1-7) 1.0125
Division VI, Region 21: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) 16.8668, 2. New Middletown Springfield (8-0) 16.7375, tie-3. Mogadore (7-1) 16.1, tie-3. Glouster Trimble (8-0) 16.1, 5. Dalton (7-1) 12.675, 6. Salineville Southern (8-0) 11.7375, 7. Columbiana (5-3) 11.6625, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-1) 11.2125, 9. Brookfield (6-2) 10.5, 10. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-2) 8.775, 11. Nelsonville-York (5-3) 8.4375, 12. Belpre (5-3) 7.225
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 14.95, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 11.0238, 3. Shadyside (5-3) 10.346, 4. Waterford (6-2) 9.9722, 5. Newark Cath. (5-3) 9.425, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (7-1) 8.5521, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (7-1) 7.6501, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (6-2) 7.0189, 9. Reedsville Eastern (6-2) 6.875, 10. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.3548, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 5.2708, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-4) 4.0625, 17. Corning Miller (2-6) 1.7841, 21. Crown City South Gallia (1-7) 0.85
