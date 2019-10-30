COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its sixth set of football computer ratings for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to determine teams that make the post-season playoffs. The top eight teams in each region — in seven different divisions — qualify and the top four teams in each region earn an opening-round home game.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Harrison (8-1) 27.8111, 2. Cin. Turpin (9-0) 27.5111, 3. Cin. La Salle (7-2) 25.6581, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-1) 23.3788, 5. Xenia (8-1) 23.2556, 6. Canal Winchester (8-1) 21.6611, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-0) 21.5, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 20.7611, 9. Cin. Anderson (6-3) 20.3222, 10. Morrow Little Miami (7-2) 18.4944, 11. Oxford Talawanda (7-2) 16.8167, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (7-2) 15.4611, 16. Logan (4-5) 9.0333.
Division III, Region 11: 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-1) 26.3311, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-0) 25.2167, 3. Jackson (9-0) 23.9667, 4. Granville (8-1) 18.7944, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-2) 18.0333, 6. London (7-1) 17.8264, 7. Cols. Centennial (8-1) 17.4333, 8. Bellbrook (7-2) 16.5056, 9. Zanesville (6-3) 16.298, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-3) 13.6566, 11. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-3) 13.3778, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 12.9444, 16. Athens (5-4) 10.1313.
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) 25.4389, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-1) 22.4389, 3. Waverly (7-2) 17.9556, 4. New Concord John Glenn (7-2) 17.6333, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-1) 15.6575, 6. St. Clairsville (7-2) 15.6061, 7. Heath (7-2) 11.0389, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 10.8889, 9. Cambridge (6-3) 10.7889, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-3) 10.7722, 11. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 10.6611, 12. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-5) 7.9167, 18. McArthur Vinton County (4-5) 4.5556.
Division V, Region 19: 1. Ironton (8-1) 20.1056, 2. Wheelersburg (6-3) 19.8222, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) 18.6389, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2) 15.0, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-3) 14.0202, 6. Portsmouth (8-1) 13.3389, 7. Wellston (7-2) 11.85, 8. Oak Hill (5-4) 11.5944, 9. Minford (6-3) 11.4222, 10. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 8.803, 11. Johnstown-Monroe (5-4) 8.6, 12. Chesapeake (4-5) 8.0833, 16. Albany Alexander (4-5) 4.0778, 21. Pomeroy Meigs (1-8) 1.4, 23. Bidwell River Valley (1-8) 0.95
Division VI, Region 21: 1. New Middletown Springfield (9-0) 21.4444, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (9-0) 21.4399, 3. Mogadore (8-1) 20.3833, 4. Glouster Trimble (9-0) 19.9722, 5. Dalton (8-1) 15.6722, 6. Salineville Southern (9-0) 15.0889, 7. Columbiana (6-3) 13.3444, 8. Brookfield (7-2) 12.9611, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 12.0944, 10. Nelsonville-York (6-3) 10.9944, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-3) 8.8056, 12. East Canton (4-5) 7.9798, 13. Belpre (5-4) 7.3636.
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-1) 18.9667, 2. Newark Cath. (6-3) 14.0833, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Shadyside (6-3) 11.6873, 5. Waterford (7-2) 11.3073, 6. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 9.3131, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (7-2) 8.9158, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (7-2) 8.6501, 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-1) 8.0596, 10. Hannibal River (5-4) 6.5051, 11. Racine Southern (5-4) 5.4785, 12. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) 4.737. 17. Corning Miller (3-6) 3.0000, 21. Crown City South Gallia (1-8) 0.798.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.