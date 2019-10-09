COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its third set of football computer ratings for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to determine teams that make the post-season playoffs. The top eight teams in each region — in seven different divisions — qualify and the top four teams in each region earn an opening-round home game.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Cin. Turpin (6-0) 16.3667, 2. Cin. LaSalle (6-0) 15.7543, 3. Canal Winchester (6-0) 15.3833, 4. Harrison (5-1) 14.4333, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-1) 13.2833, 6. Xenia (5-1) 11.0167, 7. Cin. Winton Woods (4-2) 10.8667, 8. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 10.8167, 9. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 9.7, 10. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 9.4, 11. Oxford Talawanda (4-2) 9.1167, 12. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 8.9833, 17. Logan (2-4) 3.4667
Division III, Region 11: 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 13.1338, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) 12.7833, 3. Granville (6-0) 12.0167, 4. Zanesville (5-1) 12.0076, 5. Jackson (6-0) 11.9167, 6. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 10.55, 7. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.8667, 8. Cols. South (6-0) 9.0833, 9. London (5-0) 8.9444, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-2) 8.0783, 11. Cols. Centennial (5-1) 8.0667, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 7.7667, 21. Athens (2-4) 4.1333
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 12.5833, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-1) 11.75, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 11.0902, 4. Waverly (5-1) 9.9167, 5. St. Clairsville (4-2) 8.3157, 6. New Concord John Glenn (4-2) 8.05, 7. Heath (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-2) 6.1833, 9. Cambridge (3-3) 6.0167, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 5.6333, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 5.5, 12. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 5.0, 15. McArthur Vinton County (3-3) 3.9333
Division V, Region 19: 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 11.1333, 2. Ironton (5-1) 10.7333, 3. Minford (5-1) 9.7833, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-1) 9.6, 5. Wheelersburg (3-3) 9.4333, 6. Portsmouth (5-1) 7.9833, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3) 7.3333, 8. Wellston (5-1) 7.1833, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-3) 6.0667, 10. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.95, 11. Oak Hill (3-3) 5.6667, 12. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.5167, 14. Albany Alexander (3-3) 3.4167, 18. Pomeroy Meigs (1-5) 1.2, 18, Bidwell River Valley (1-5) 1.2
Division VI, Region 21: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 12.2167, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-0) 11.8, 3. New Middletown Springfield (6-0) 11.75, 4. Mogadore (5-1) 10.0667, 5. Salineville Southern (6-0) 8.2167, 6. Dalton (5-1) 7.45, 7. Brookfield (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 6.9833, 9. Belpre (4-2) 6.5833, 10. Nelsonville-York (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-2) 5.5167, 12. East Canton (3-3) 5.4167, 25. Stewart Federal Hocking (1-5) 0.9333
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 9.9333, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1) 7.1333, 3. Shadyside (4-2) 6.9711, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-1) 6.1995, 5. Newark Cath. (4-2) 5.8167, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 5.7096, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-1) 5.6718, 8. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6667, 9. Waterford (4-2) 5.5152, 10. Reedsville Eastern (4-2) 4.9333, 11. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.6263, 12. Caldwell (2-4) 3.1167, 15. Corning Miller (2-4) 2.131, 20. Crown City South Gallia (1-5) 1.0167
