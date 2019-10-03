COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its second set of football computer ratings for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to determine teams that make the post-season playoffs. The top eight teams in each region — in seven different divisions — qualify and the top four teams in each region earn an opening-round home game.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Canal Winchester (5-0) 12.85, 2. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 12.65, 3. Cin. La Salle (5-0) 12.4402, 4. Harrison (4-1) 10.9, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 10.45, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 9.8, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 9.45, 8. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 8.5, 9. Oxford Talawanda (4-1) 8.15, tie-10. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 8.1, tie-10. Xenia (4-1) 8.1, 12. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 8.0, 20. Logan (1-4) 1.8
Division III, Region 11: 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 10.4, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.8, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 9.702, 4. Jackson (5-0) 9.7, tie-5. Zanesville (4-1) 7.9, tie-5. Cols. South (5-0) 7.9, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 7.7343, 8. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 7.55, 9. London (4-0) 7.1389, 10. Bellbrook (3-2) 6.7, 11. Bellefontaine (4-1) 6.4, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 6.2, 17. Athens (2-3) 4.0
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 11.25, 2. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 10.55, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 9.3876, 4. Waverly (4-1) 8.5, 5. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.95, 6. New Concord John Glenn (3-2) 6.35, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 5.45, 8. Heath (4-1) 5.3, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 5.15, 10. New Lexington (4-1) 4.65, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 4.55, 12. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 4.1, 16. McArthur Vinton County (2-3) 2.35
Division V, Region 19: 1. Minford (5-0) 9.65, 2. Ironton (4-1) 8.95, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.85, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1) 7.0, 5. Wellston (4-1) 6.6, 6. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.55, 7. Wheelersburg (2-3) 6.05, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.6, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 5.1, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-3) 4.65, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3) 4.4758, tie-12. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-2) 3.75, tie-12. Williamsport Westfall (3-2) 3.75 14. Albany Alexander (3-2) 3.45, 18. Bidwell River Valley (1-4) 1.35, 22. Pomeroy Meigs (1-4), 0.9
Division VI, Region 21: 1. New Middletown Springfield (5-0) 9.5, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.15, 3. Glouster Trimble (5-0) 8.8, 4. Salineville Southern (5-0) 7.5, 5. Brookfield (4-1) 6.2, 6. Mogadore (4-1) 6.05, 7. Dalton (4-1) 5.6, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 5.35, 9. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.3, 10. Belpre (3-2) 5.1, 11. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 4.65, 12. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.9, 24. Stewart Federal Hocking (1-4) 1.05
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 7.65, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-1) 6.2778, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-0) 6.0758, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (5-0) 5.5687, 5. Newark Cath. (3-2) 5.1, 6. Waterford (4-1) 5.0222, 7. Racine Southern (4-1) 4.7, 8. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.6222, 9. Shadyside (3-2) 4.5939, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-1) 4.2646, 11. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.3, 12. Franklin Furnace Green (3-2) 2.8571, 17. Crown City South Gallia (1-4) 1.15, 19. Corning Miller (1-4) 1.05
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.