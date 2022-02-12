There weren’t many players who were able to intercept one of Joe Burrow’s passes when he played at Athens High School.
According to Trae Williams, those who were fortunate to accomplish such a feat were in immediate danger.
“It wasn’t funny in the moment, but the few interceptions that Joe made in high school, almost every single one he made the tackle on,” Williams said. “Not like, ‘Oh, he stood back and waited.’ He sprinted after that guy and tried to hit him as hard as he could. Seeing that, it was like, ‘OK, that guy’s dead serious.’”
Joe Burrow’s football journey has gone from Mr. Football quarterback at Athens, to Heisman Trophy winner and national champion at LSU to now the leader of the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow and the Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Los Angeles against the LA Rams. His former teammates with the Bulldogs are enjoying the ride as their leader in high school is a win away from becoming a world champion.
Williams was the tailback on Athens’ offensive machine from 2012 through 2014. One of the best players to ever wear an Athens uniform, Williams scored 104 touchdowns during his days playing alongside Burrow.
Williams was a cornerback at Northwestern from 2015 through 2019, and now is a salesman for Zoom in Denver in his post-football career. He’s active on Twitter (@J3_Will) during Burrow’s big games.
“It’s that much more important to me just watching the highest level of the sport, seeing the dude I grew up with, one of my best friends out there playing at the highest level,” Williams said. “I’m jacked up watching the game at all times anyway, but when it’s one of my boys out there, it’s a little different.”
Zacciah Saltzman was Burrow’s favorite target during their record-breaking 2014 campaign, catching 76 passes for 1,169 yards and 16 touchdowns. He eventually went on to play football at Georgetown and was in attendance in Kansas City to watch Burrow and the Bengals win in overtime, 27-24, over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
“It’s really just a testament to all the work that he’s put in and this is the culmination of all of it from the very beginning,” Saltzman said. “It’s very fluid like that, and so for me personally I’m just really, really happy to see that the world is able to understand and enjoy who Joe has always been and now he’s just gotten his shot at the biggest stage. As he does, he’s going to deliver.”
Tanner Wood was a senior linebacker on Athens’ 2012 team, Burrow’s sophomore campaign.
Wood, who was the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Defensive MVP and went on to play baseball at Ohio University, said that Burrow won over the older players in Athens’ locker room.
“He’s going to get his foot in the door with people — so to speak — with his actions and his approach,” Wood said. “As time goes on and he wins over the locker room, that’s when he becomes more vocal.
“When he’s somebody that’s pretty reserved and quiet and then he finally speaks up, people definitely listen.”
Wood recalled that there was uncertainty about Athens’ quarterback situation going into that 2012 season. Michael Germano started the Bulldogs’ final two games of 2011’s 10-1 season, and figured to be the returning starter.
His father, Pete Germano, left Ohio University’s coaching staff for a job at Fresno State. That led to Williams moving to Athens when his father Jessie Williams replaced Germano on Frank Solich’s staff, and for Burrow to take over the offense.
Burrow accounted for 60 touchdowns and 4,026 yards of total offense during his 10th grade season, leading Athens to its first two playoff wins in program history. He was the Associated Press Division III Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year, the first of many awards in Burrow’s football career.
“He was always calm,” Wood recalled. “Even though he was a sophomore, he was as much of a leader on that team as any senior was. You knew if you got the ball in his hands that you didn’t have to worry about him making a bad mental decision. Anything that would cause him to make a mistake would not come from the mental side of it.”
Burrow’s poise and work ethic are traits that Wood, Saltzman and Williams all pointed to when asked about how his success has transferred to every level of competition.
“Joe works as hard as anybody I’ve seen at everything,” Williams said. “He works at his weaknesses. He works at what he’s good at. He’s always trying to get better at everything. When you see that as a teammate, that’s a person that you don’t want to let down.”
Burrow only continued to improve during his final two seasons at Athens. The Bulldogs were 12-0 in 2013 before falling in the regional championship game to Marion-Franklin. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, the first player from the Southeast District to win the award.
Burrow completed 218 of 306 passes for 47 touchdowns, 3,732 yards to go with 548 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground during his junior season.
“He just prepares consistently throughout every single game,” Saltzman said. “I don’t think the preparation changes at all as the stage changes. He knows going in that he’s built a routine that has set him up for success.”
Burrow’s senior season at Athens saw him throw for 4,439 yards and 63 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 637 yards and five more touchdowns as the Bulldogs were 14-1 after falling in the Division III state championship game.
Burrow accounted for 13,500 yards of total offense and 185 total touchdowns during his 41-game Athens career, the Bulldogs winning 37 of those contests.
“The thing that was unique about him was he got the best out of everybody,” Saltzman said. “He didn’t have to say much. He was just a really great leader based off his own poise and his own aura of who is he.”
The stage of the game has changed now for Burrow. He’s no longer playing against other high school athletes, but instead the best players in the world in the NFL.
That hasn’t changed his production. Including three playoff games, Burrow has passed for 5,453 yards, 38 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his second season.
“It’s funny just watching him because a lot of things that he’s doing then are similar things that he’s doing now,” Williams said. “He’s just way better at it. He’s just upped his game.”
Burrow enters the biggest game of his life on Sunday against the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals will be underdogs, like they have the previous two weeks, but Wood said that’s a good thing for Cincinnati. Burrow has been proving people wrong since he came onto the scene at Athens nearly 10 years ago.
“I bet you he would never want to be the favorite,” Wood said. “Because he loves having that chip, that extra motivation. He loves to prove people wrong.”
Burrow has taken on plenty of new nicknames with his rise to fame — Joey Franchise, Joe Sheisty, Joe Brrr just to name a few, but Saltzman said the record-breaking quarterback is still just Joseph.
His down-to-earth demeanor was evident when Burrow chose to wear a jacket to the AFC Championship game that Saltzman’s younger brother Micah, a 2018 Athens High School graduate, designed.
Micah Saltzman’s brand Live2Love received national attention thanks to Burrow’s endorsement.
“That’s what makes Joe unique,” Zacciah Saltzman said. “He’s not going to wear a Louis Vuitton jacket because that’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s going to wear my brother’s jacket because he thinks it’s really cool. People are going to take that how they want. He doesn’t care how other people feel about things.”
All eyes will be on Burrow on Sunday when he enters SoFi Stadium as he attempts to do something never accomplished before, lead the Bengals to their first ever Super Bowl victory.
Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, Burrow has helped lift the Bengals to heights not seen in more than 30 years. It’s similar to what he did with the Bulldogs, leading the program to eight playoff wins in three seasons.
The hard work, the poise, the dedication have helped make Burrow a winner even at the highest level of football. His friends from Athens will be watching, just like the rest of the world on Sunday.
“The pressure turns up, he loves this,” Saltzman said. “It’s very exciting. I love to see that this guy’s enjoying doing what he loves and he’s just better than nearly everyone else at it.”
