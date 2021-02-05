ALBANY — Despite having a career's worth of big games under her belt, Vinton County senior Morgan Bentley admitted to feeling some butterflies in her stomach on Thursday.
The Vikings were at Alexander in a game that would determine the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division winner.
"First half, I came in with all kinds of nerves," Bentley said. "My stomach was rumbling. I think I was just a little nervous. I was just trying to get used to the game."
Once the nerves calmed and Bentley settled down, she turned in yet another MVP performance.
Bentley led the way with 25 points — 20 coming in the second half — as the Vikings won their TVC-Ohio showdown at Alexander High School, 61-44.
The Vikings (19-1, 12-0 TVC-Ohio) are outright league champions for the fourth season in a row.
"That feels good," Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. "Four in a row. So proud of our program. I talk about it everyday, our program is bigger than all of us. We want to keep this thing going and going and going."
Alexander (16-4, 10-2 TVC-Ohio) was denied a chance at sharing the league title with the Vikings. The Spartans battled, trailing only 47-44 in the fourth quarter before Vinton County closed with a 14-0 run to clinch the championship.
"I'm not disappointed in the kids' effort," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "They wanted to win. They wanted to win bad. They've worked so hard. I just really wanted it for the seniors."
The Spartans were up for the challenge, but Morgan Bentley proved to be too much.
After scoring five points on 2 of 7 shooting in the first half, Bentley quickly showed in the third quarter that she had settled down.
Bentley scored the Vikings' first 10 points of the frame, her 3-pointer lifting them to a 35-28 advantage.
"By the time we got back to the locker room at halftime, we all calmed down, especially me. I just came out and I started playing," she said.
The Spartans didn't go away though, and trailed just 37-36 after Brooke Casto and Marlee Grinstead made consecutive 3-pointers.
"It was a tough team," Rod Bentley said. "Alexander came out here prepared as heck and it was a good test for us. They battled with us."
Alexander continued to remain within striking distance in the fourth quarter, trailing 42-39 after Grinstead's three-point play with 6:51 left.
The Vikings' lead was down to 44-42 after a Jadyn Mace 3-pointer with 6:15 left to play.
"Neither team wants to lose," Morgan Bentley said. "Our team is very competitive. I think I get that competitiveness from my father (Rod Bentley). Never want to lose any game, especially a TVC game."
Morgan Bentley stepped up again when the TVC-Ohio title was hanging in the balance. Tegan Bartoe found Bentley alone on the right wing. She hit another 3-pointer to a 47-42 edge.
The Spartans would trail 47-44 after two Mace free throws with 4:52 remaining.
Again, it was Bentley who hit the big shot. She received a pass from Myriah Davis and was a good five feet behind the 3-point line along the right wing.
Bentley calmly took the shot, knocking it down to lift Vinton County to a 50-44 edge with just under four minutes to play.
Bentley was 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the game, her 210th career 3-pointer setting a new school record.
"She's a special player," Rod Bentley said. "I don't know where in the heck all that talent came from, but she just plays hard and she loves it.
"She loves basketball," he added. "She just likes to play and get better, work on her form, work on her game. She's a skilled shooter."
The Vikings got a stop, then Rylee Ousley delivered a dagger.
The junior spotted up from almost the same spot where Bentley's previous big shot came from.
Ousley nailed it, as her only points of the night gave Vinton County a 53-44 lead with 3:31 remaining.
"When she gets that chance and she hits that 3, it's awesome because she deserves that moment," Morgan Bentley said.
The Vikings made eight 3-pointers on the night, those final two by Bentley and Ousley putting the game out of reach.
"They hit two bombs," Jeff Grinstead said. "One by a girl that hadn't scored the whole game, and the other one, we know Morgan's going to shoot bombs. We didn't get out and get a hand in their face.
"We were right there where we wanted to be," he added. "We got stale offensively. We had some bad turnovers late when they did make that run. We just didn't have an answer for it."
Morgan Bentley's final points came on a putback for a 55-44 edge with 2:46 remaining. She made 8 of 11 shots from the field in the second half.
Bartoe's drive to the basket increased the lead to 57-44 and Vinton County was well on its way to an undefeated run through the TVC-Ohio.
"It was just a good team win," Rod Bentley said. "Good parents, good group of kids that just work at it."
Davis had 14 points, three steals and three assists for the Vikings. Zinn had eight points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots. Bartoe added eight points and five assists.
The Vikings were only guilty of two turnovers, forcing the Spartans into 18.
"They have a good team, obviously," Jeff Grinstead said of the Vikings. "Those girls work hard. They play a lot of basketball year round."
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 13 points, six rebounds, six blocks and four assists. Mace had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Erin Scurlock added 10 points.
The league race over, the Spartans will now focus on getting ready for the Division III tournament. They are scheduled to host Waterford on Monday, and travel to Jackson on Thursday to close the regular season.
"Of course, you want to get a league championship if you can, but we talked about how our goal has always been to get back to the regionals," Jeff Grinstead said. "That goal is still intact. We haven't lost that one yet. We're going to get back to work (Friday) and work toward that."
The Vikings have a trip to North Adams on Monday before they will begin a quest to try and win the program's first Division II district title.
Vinton County will be turning the page to the postseason, but not before enjoying the historic victory on Thursday.
Few teams have ever dominated the TVC girls' basketball landscape like the Vikings have in recent seasons. Vinton County has won five TVC-Ohio titles in the last six seasons, has won 18 league games in a row and is 48-1 in its last 49 league contests.
They join Athens (2011-2014) with four straight TVC-Ohio titles, but are the first program to win four straight outright TVC-Ohio titles since Belpre won five in a row from 1993 through 1997.
Morgan Bentley also has a chance to also join Trimble's Jennifer Grandy (2003-2006), Waterford's Sina King (2008-2010), Eastern's Jenna Burdette (2012-2014) and Athens' Dominique Doseck (2013-2015) as TVC girls' basketball players — Ohio or Hocking Division — to win at least three consecutive MVP awards.
The team award accomplishes one of Bentely's career goals as her decorated high school career winds down.
"My goal was to win TVC all four years," she said. "I remember saying that when I was a sophomore. It's awesome. Feels great."
Vinton County 61, Alexander 44
Vinton County;16;9;15;21;—;61
Alexander;11;12;13;8;—;44
VINTON COUNTY 61 (19-1, 12-0 TVC-Ohio)
Myriah Davis 4 5-6 14, Tegan Bartoe 3 2-2 8, Morgan Bentley 10 0-0 25, Lacie Williams 1 0-0 3, Cameron Zinn 3 2-4 8, Rylee Ousley 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 22 9-12 61; 3-point field goals: 8 (Bentley 5, Davis, Williams, Ousley 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 44 (16-4, 10-2 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 3 2-2 10, Brooke Casto 2 0-0 5, Erin Scurlock 5 0-0 10, Kara Meeks 3 0-0 6, Marlee Grinstead 5 1-1 13, Karsyn Raines 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 3-3 44; 3-point field goals: 5 (Mace, Grinstead 2 apiece, Casto 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 22-59 (.373), 3-point field goals 8-21 (.381), Alexander 18-44 (.409), 3-point field goals 5-11 (.455); Free throws — Vinton County 9-12 (.750), Alexander 3-3 (1.000); Rebounds — Vinton County 31 (Bentley 9), Alexander 33 (Mace 7); Assists — Vinton County 9 (Bartoe 5), Alexander 9 (Grinstead 4); Blocks — Vinton County 9 (Zinn 6), Alexander 9 (Grinstead 6); Turnovers — Vinton County 2, Alexander 18; Steals — Vinton County 11 (Bentley 4), Alexander 1 (Raines 1); Team fouls — Vinton County 8, Alexander 12; JV game — Vinton County 41, Alexander 20.
