ALBANY — Surrounded by his family, his high school coaches, and his Alexander senior teammates, Tyler Fritchley has signed a letter of intent to continue his soccer career with the Yellow Jackets of Defiance College.
A four-year letter winner for the Spartans, Fritchley earned second team all-district honors in both his junior and senior years, as well as all-league in the MOSVL.
A winger and a striker, Fritchley rang up 38 goals and 17 assists in the Red and Black, positions both he and his prospective college coach Cory Bucur feel he will fill in college. “With his speed, size, and athleticism, we can see him as a goal scorer and possibly make an impact early on,” Bucur commented, “whether in the middle or on the flanks.”
“When I visited Defiance, it seemed a pretty good fit for me both academically and athletically. The coaching staff thought I could fit in as an attacker and that’s where I played for my club team and Alexander,” Fritchley said.
Nicknamed “Spiderman” for his wirey frame and movements, Bucur observed that Fritchley has great body balance and feels this “spidey sense” is an asset in one-on-one situations. “That ability and his pace should prove to be productive in college soccer. Our coaching staff will seek to develop him further for that role.”
Fritchley credited his Spartan coach Kirk Crow and staff for giving him the fundamentals and development to move on to the next level. “I know it’s a big step to move from high school to college competition, but we’ve played to a high standard at Alexander. And the club team is tough, too, so I think all that prepared me for the move up.”
Bucur agreed and commented on the historic reputation and structure of the Spartan program. “It’s well known that Coach Crow seems to have a solid program and there are several players on his squad who could see collegiate soccer as a good possibility.”
About having his senior teammates with him for the signing, he said they had played together for so long and that he and his senior group were like family. Crow echoed those feelings. “This group is very close. They played in the district championship four times and won three, were the winningest class in program history, were regional runners-up in 2017, and the only Alexander male sports team to reach the final four with their 2020 regional championship. And Tyler was a key element throughout those seasons.”
The NCAA Division 3 Yellow Jackets compete in the Heartland College Athletic Conference and Bucur will be replacing eleven senior from this year’s squad. “We recruited him as a player so he will have every opportunity to get on the pitch this year.”
An early childhood education major, Fritchley said that he is looking forward to the academic and athletic challenges. “I am really excited to move into this next chapter of my life.”
