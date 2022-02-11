The distance from Athens to Cincinnati is around 160 miles, roughly a two-and-a-half hour drive.
The journey from Athens to Cincinnati felt more like a winding, curvy road at times for Joe Burrow, but nobody can argue with the results.
Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Super Bowl LVI on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium.
The superlative quarterback has won at every level of football, leading Athens to an appearance in the Division III state championship game in 2014, LSU to a national title in 2019 and now the Bengals to their third Super Bowl appearance.
However, the only location that didn’t experience Burrow’s potential is the place that gave him his start, Ohio State.
Burrow was a four-star recruit after his junior season at Athens. He had 17 scholarship offers in May of 2014, including schools like Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Iowa State, West Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Boston College.
However, Burrow’s life changed on May 27, 2014, when Urban Meyer and Ohio State offered a full-ride scholarship. Burrow gave a verbal commitment that day.
“You can’t turn down the chance to compete for multiple National Championships,” Burrow said, nearly eight years ago. “To be coached by Urban Meyer, you’re going to have a chance to win the Heisman, win national titles.”
The Heisman Trophy and national title would come for Burrow, just not in Columbus.
Perhaps even before arriving in Columbus, Burrow’s Ohio State tenure took a hit when Tom Herman left Meyer’s staff to take the head coaching job at Houston.
Herman came to Athens to watch Burrow throw before Ohio State came with the offer, but the two never got to work together with the Buckeyes.
Burrow joined a crowded quarterback room his freshman year in 2015. The Buckeyes were the defending national champions and had J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller battling for playing time.
It was a learning season for Burrow, who recently pointed to Barrett as one the players he learned the most from when it came to leading a football team.
Jones and Miller left Ohio State after the 2015 season, and Burrow became the backup to Barrett in 2016. He appeared in five games, completing 22 of 28 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2017, a hand injury caused Burrow to miss time early in the season, which allowed Dwayne Haskins to elevate to the backup position. Haskins helped Ohio State win at Michigan when Barrett was injured, with Burrow completing just 7 of 11 passes for 61 yards that season.
Burrow went into spring practice in 2018 locked into a battle with Haskins, with Barrett having used up his eligibility.
Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game, compared to 9 of 19 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns for Haskins.
“I think this spring I played just about as well as I could. I put everything into it,” Burrow said after the spring game.
Burrow graduated a year early from Ohio State, which gave him the option to leave and play immediate as a graduate transfer.
“Well, I came here to play. I didn’t come here to sit on the bench for four years,” Burrow said. “And I know I’m a pretty darn good quarterback. And I want to play somewhere.”
Less than a month after the spring game, Burrow announced that he would leave Columbus.
“After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options,” Burrow posted on Twitter on May 8, 2018. “My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them.
“I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks.”
Burrow went three years at Ohio State without being able to get extended playing time. Zacciah Saltzman, a 2016 Athens High School graduate, said it wasn’t easy for Burrow to sit behind other quarterbacks.
“It’s not like these things haven’t affected him,” Saltzman said. “The dude’s tough as nails, but when you’re working so hard at something like at Ohio State and your talent isn’t recognized, you’re not getting the opportunity, you can get a bit down.”
Just 11 days after announcing he would leave Ohio State, Burrow was bound for the bayou at Louisiana State University for head coach Ed Orgeron.
“Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work,” Burrow posted on social media.
What followed is college football history. Burrow won the starting job at LSU, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a win over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl.
Burrow completed 219 of 379 passes for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Burrow had his first taste of big-time college football, and he was only going to get better from there.
Trae Williams played with Burrow at Athens before going on to play cornerback in the Big 10 at Northwestern. He said it’s a huge challenge for a regular person to transfer to a new school in a new conference, but that ‘Joe isn’t a regular dude.’
“To step into a storied program, you’re not from the south,” Williams said. “You’re a transfer quarterback being like, ‘OK, I’m taking over this team and taking them to two winning seasons, one was probably the best season in college football,’ to get them all behind him and in his corner, it’s just a testament to who he is.”
The Tigers catered their offensive approach to more of an up-tempo attack around Burrow. The results were stunning in 2019, as Burrow completed 402 of 527 passes (76.3%) for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Burrow’s numbers allowed him to win the Heisman Trophy in a landslide, as LSU went 15-0 and won the national title.
It wasn’t the path Burrow thought he would take to football stardom when he accepted Meyer’s scholarship offer in May, 2014, but he arrived nonetheless.
“Failure’s just not an option (for Burrow),” said Tanner Wood, a 2013 Athens High School graduate. “He goes to LSU and LSU had athletes, but think about what he did. He learned a completely new offense. He knew nobody. Moved to a whole other state and took that team and helped that team get to a national championship.”
While LSU was enjoying its historic 2019 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were having a year to forget. They lost their first 11 games, eventually finishing 2-14.
Cincinnati had the worst record in the NFL, securing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
There was little doubt who the Bengals would select, and they officially made Burrow the new face of the franchise on April 23, 2020.
The world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while Burrow’s professional career was beginning, something that delayed him getting on the practice field in Cincinnati.
“I’m very excited about it,” Burrow said two days after the draft. “In the past it would have been today that I would have been there, so I wish I was there today, but I’m very excited to get started whenever we can. I know things are crazy right now, but I couldn’t be more excited about it.”
Burrow eventually got to Cincinnati, and the Bengals improved to 4-11-1 during his rookie year. His first career victory was a 33-25 triumph over Jacksonville on Oct. 4, 2020.
Burrow completed 264 of 404 passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Washington on Nov. 22.
Burrow had surgery and began rehabbing his knee. Saltzman said he visited Burrow during the recovery.
“He never really lets himself fully be defeated in any aspect of his life,” Saltzman said. “While the times got tough for him, he’s going to control what he can control. With that mentality, when you’re not worrying about the non-controlables, you’re able to battle through adversity and achieve what you’re looking to achieve.”
Burrow made it back in time for the 2021 season opener, a 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bengals were 10-7 in the regular season, winning the AFC North for the first time since 2015. Burrow passed for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Cincinnati ended a 31-year playoff drought with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card playoff game. The Bengals then upset the No. 1 Tennessee Titans 19-16 before beating the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.
Burrow didn’t take the most direct rout from Athens to Cincinnati. However, he found a way to succeed, and he has the Bengals on the doorstep of the ultimate championship in football.
“It’s just a testament to who he is,” Williams said. “The one thing you know about Joe is he’s going to work. That is first and foremost. That’s being in love with the game that’s what he wants to do. He has that swagger about him that’s like, ‘I want to play with this guy.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.