Katie Kish, like so many other athletes, had to deal with the disappointment of losing her senior season on the softball diamond.
“Not having a senior season was really hard on me at first, but as I thought about it, I knew I was not the only athlete not having a senior season,” Kish said.
The good news for Kish is that she hasn’t yet had the final at-bat of her softball career.
The Athens High School graduate will join the softball program at Wilmington College, as she gets the chance to further her athletic career.
Kish said the recruiting process with Wilmington began last October. While she had other options, Wilmington was a home-run decision for her after a campus visit.
“I had many other colleges in mind that gave me great offers,” Kish said. “I walked on the beautiful campus of Wilmington and instantly fell in love with the warm welcomes from the staff and my coaches. The community of Wilmington felt like home to me. It was a country setting and it made me feel as if it was right in my backyard.”
Speaking of the backyard, that’s where Kish has been trying to stay sharp the best way she can. The Bulldogs were a couple of weeks into practice when the season was put on hold in March. Of course, it was eventually canceled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kish has been unable to take swings or ground balls at Athens’ softball facility.
“As I battled through this tough time I have been able to get outside and play catch with my dad,” Kish said. “I have also been able to go to a hitting facility and get lots of reps.”
Kish said she is hopeful to get game reps again this summer. Non-school sports such as travel softball were given a green light to compete during the summer, provided they follow proper safety protocols.
Kish has played her offseason ball with Ohio SWAT, and was planning on doing so again this summer.
“As I was not able to have a senior season at Athens, I am in hopes of a season with my summer team,” Kish said. “I play for Ohio SWAT 00 and we have some tournaments scheduled for this summer and I am hoping for some game time reps before I head off to Wilmington.”
When Kish does head off to Wilmington, it will be as a shortstop.
“As a member of the softball team I am focusing on my primary position as a shortstop,” she said. “I was taught how to play many positions as a young athlete to make me a better player in the future.”
Kish was an integral part of the Bulldogs’ softball program for head coach Roger Bissell the last few seasons. She would have played a staring role in Athens’ attempt for a big season last spring.
Kish said being around her teammates was her top memory.
“Being a member of the Athens softball team, my favorite memories would have to be all the bus rides to and from games and just being able to bond with my team,” she said.
Kish will move onto her summer softball, then to her next destination at Wilmington. The Fightin’ Quakers are an NCAA Division III school, and compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
Wilmington is coached by Beth Floyd, who was entering her 13th season leading the program in 2020. The Quakers were off to a 7-3 start — winning their final game on March 12 — before the remainder of the season was canceled. Wilmington posted an 18-14 record in 2019.
Kish will major in veterinary medicine and minor in biology.
“I would like to give a big thank you to my parents (Dawn and Scott) for pushing me to be the best I can be and always telling me to follow my dreams,” she said. “I would also like to thank Coach (Roger) Bissell and Coach (Chris) Stewart for all their dedication and hard work they put towards the offseason workouts and making sure we have a great facility to play in. I would finally like to thank Coach (Bryan) Cooper from Ohio SWAT softball for all of his help with the recruiting process and letting me perform in front of college coaches in college showcase tournaments.”
