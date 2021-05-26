Jay Choi was straight to the point when thinking back to his season debut as a doubles partner with Luke Frost.
Choi and Frost — both Athens sophomores — were down 4-0 to start the opening set against the Marietta Tigers on March 29th.
"It was a train wreck," Choi said, admitting that thoughts of a state tournament berth were the furthest thing from his mind.
Something suddenly clicked for the Athens duo, however. They came back and won that first set 7-5, then romped in the second set, 6-0.
"We did not look good," Frost said. "We were down I think 0-4 within the first 10 minutes. Somehow we pulled it together and after that match our confidence kept rising."
Choi and Frost have continued to win, and the next stop is the Division II state tournament.
Choi and Frost are fresh off of winning a district championship last weekend in Portsmouth, the latest achievement in a season that has long surpassed their wildest dreams back in March.
"It's pretty crazy," Frost said. "I had no idea this was going to happen."
The two will take the court on Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's team of Alex Stout and Luke Thelander.
The weekend will be the completion of a dream season for the Frost and Choi. Athens coach Rodney Burgess has been involved with the boys' tennis program for the last 16 seasons, either as an assistant or the head coach, and he said he isn't sure the last time the Bulldogs' qualified a singles player or doubles' team to the boys' state tournament.
"They just gelled," Burgess said. "They got some success early. When you get success early, we went down and beat Marietta, then we beat Chillicothe, which are two pretty good tennis schools."
The Bulldogs enjoyed a lot of team success during the spring, going 13-0 in the regular season. Frost and Choi never lost a match.
They appear to be a dream team together, but according to both of them, it wasn't an obvious pairing before the season.
Both players said they had limited tennis experience before this spring, as their freshmen season was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Frost said he took some tennis lessons when he was five, but hadn't played much since. Choi said he took lessons in middle school, and just hoped to be able to play varsity tennis.
"One day I asked him (Frost) if he wanted to try tennis with me," Choi said. "We started playing and it just happened."
Burgess said he saw some chemistry between the two a year ago, even if they only had a few weeks of practice before the season was shut down. He said their comradery on and off the court helped make them a good team.
"Playing doubles is tough because you have to be able to communicate well," Burgess said. "You have to be able to get along well. They figured it out. To be sophomores, it was amazing. Because usually at that age, they're a little bit immature. These two are very mature kids."
Their first five doubles matches of the season were all sweeps. Their first adversity came against Zanesville, when they dropped their first set as a doubles team.
After losing 6-1 in the second set, they bounced back for the 6-2 win, and the overall victory in the third set.
"We were able to rally together," Frost said, with Choi adding, "That boosted our mental strength too."
Both agreed that they are at their best when Frost is up at the net.
"I'm bad at net, but he's really good at net," Choi said. "So whenever I'm back, it's easy points for him."
Frost was quick to praise the ability Choi has when he is away from the net.
"Jay has one of the best shots I've ever seen," Frost said. "His ground stroke is phenomenal."
Frost and Choi gained confidence all season long, but were only seeded fourth in the sectional tournament despite their unblemished mark.
"I thought, OK, seeds don't mean anything," Burgess said. "You're either going to win or you're not, but I thought they got left a little bit under seeded. And not taking anything away from the other teams, but they hadn't seen us."
They did hit their first two setbacks during sectional play, losing to Waverly in straight sets before falling in the third-place match to Logan Elm.
That set the table for last weekend's district tournament, where they had to win three matches to qualify for the state tournament.
Their run began by sweeping Washington Court House, a team they had defeated in the sectional round.
That gave Frost and Choi a matchup against the East District's No. 1 seed in Cambridge, where they pulled out another straight-set triumph.
"I feel like in that match, our confidence was what drove us to the victory," Frost said. "After the warmup, they looked scared. We were just clicking in the warmups."
Choi and Frost's third match was to qualify for the state tournament, and they faced Jackson's Joe Crabtree and Trent Wolford.
Crabtree and Wolford were Jackson's top two singles players all season, but combined to play doubles in the tournament. Choi and Frost were able to gain another sweep, advancing to the championship match.
The final was last Sunday against East Liverpool's team of Dawson and Butler. They had knocked out Waverly's sectional title winning team the day before, but were no match for Athens' sophomore duo.
Choi and Frost were 6-2, 6-1 winners. Not only were they heading to the state tournament, they were doing so as district champions.
"Starting that Liverpool game, when him and I were warming up, I was like 'oh man, we're done.' Because my ground strokes weren't working," Choi said. "Then that game was probably the best game ever that we've played. It was great."
Choi and Frost are one of 16 doubles teams in the Division II bracket. Their opponents, Stout and Thelander, are both seniors and are the No. 3 seed coming out of the Northeast District.
"I'm sure they're good," Burgess said. "Anybody that makes it to this level has to be pretty decent."
It's a single elimination tournament, with the winner taking the court again on Friday in the quarterfinals against either Lexington's Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik or Dayton Oakwood's Noah Boyce and Sophie Russell.
Saturday's semifinals will begin at 9 a.m., with the finals to follow that day. A third-place match will also take place on Saturday.
Frost said he doesn't know what to expect from their opponents, but that he and Choi after confident after winning 18 of 20 matches on the season.
"I think some team is actually going to have to come out and beat us," Frost said.
Added Choi, "We just have to have confidence in ourselves. Stay consistent."
The Bulldogs also had singles players Ragan Kalyango and Ben Castelino competing in last weekend's district tournament.
Each was able to win a match before falling just short of a state berth in the singles brackets.
Kalyango and Castelino were Athen's top two singles players all season long, with Kalyango winning every match in the regular season.
Burgess said it was an easy group to coach, from the perfect regular season, now all the way to the state tournament.
"I'm so blessed with the kids I have," he said. "They don't need me. It's like having a bunch of adults out there. They're very mature."
