Frost competes in state tournament From staff reports May 29, 2022 CINCINNATI — Luke Frost represented Athens High School in the final weekend of the boys' tennis season. Frost competed in the 2022 OHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament, as part of the Division II singles bracket. Frost, who just finished his junior season at Athens, competed on Friday against Chagrin Falls senior Andrew Zimcosky. In a bracket full of the best tennis players in the state, Zimcosky was among the best of the best, winning the state title the last two seasons. Frost matched up with Zimcosky on Friday, in a contest that was moved indoors due to inclement weather. Frost was unable to win a game against Zimcosky, losing the opening-round match by scores of 6-0, 6-0. The result ended Frost's season in the single elimination bracket. It was Frost's second year in a row competing in the state tournament. He teamed with Jay Choi a year ago to qualify in the Division II doubles bracket. Frost will get an opportunity to be a three-time state qualifier next year, as he has one more season left playing for the Bulldogs. Frost won't have to see Zimcosky again, as his prep career came to an end on Saturday. Zimcosky went on to win two more matches in straight sets to advance to the championship round. Zimcosky eventually lost to Pepper Pike Orange junior Ben Pomeranets, 6-3, 6-4. Waverly senior Penn Morrison — who beat Frost in the sectional and district championship matches — was able to win an opening match on Friday. Morrison beat Pepper Pike Orange freshman Gabe Guiler 6-1, 6-0, to advance to the quarterfinal round. Xenia Legacy Christian freshman Tucker Culpepper then defeated Morrison, 7-5, 6-3. Tags Luke Frost Andrew Zimcosky Penn Morrison Sport Tennis Tournament Xenia Legacy Christian Bracket Round
