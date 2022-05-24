Athens junior Luke Frost will get an opportunity to return to the biggest stage for high school tennis.
Frost qualified for the Division II state tennis tournament as a singles player, finishing second in the district tournament.
Frost finished third in the sectional tournament to open the postseason, then improved to second in last weekend's East/Southeast District Tournament, held at Ohio University.
The top two singles players and doubles teams advanced to the state tournament.
Frost had to win three matches in the district tournament to advance his season to the final weekend. He opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Washington Court House's Garrett Dewees.
Frost took on Hiland's Garret Shoup in the quarterfinals. Frost fell behind before winning a three-set match by scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
That advanced Frost to the semifinals against Minford's Charlie Neal, with the winner clinching a spot in the state tournament field.
It was another hard-fought match, but Frost came out on top in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.
The championship match on Sunday pitted Frost against Waverly's Penn Morrison.
Morrison defeated Frost 6-0, 6-0 in last weekend's sectional tournament.
Morrison claimed the district championship with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Frost in Sunday's final.
Frost also played in the state tournament a year ago, teaming with Jay Choi to qualify as a doubles team.
Frost embarked on his own as a singles player this spring, and the result is another trip to the state tournament.
The state tournament will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Friday. Matches will begin at 9 a.m.
Frost will be challenged right away, as he drew two-time defending state champion Andrew Zimcosky, a senior from Chagrin Falls.
Frost wasn't the only Bulldog still competing in last weekend's district tournament.
Ben Castelino came a win away from joining Frost in the state tournament. He opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jackson's Landon Smith.
Castelino followed that up with a 6-2, 6-2 win over St. Clairsville's Shane Jackson, advancing to the semifinals.
It was at that point that Castelino ran up against Morrison, and the talented Waverly Tiger won 6-0, 6-0 to punch his ticket to the finals.
Morrison, a senior, opens state tournament play against Pepper Pike Orange freshman Gabe Guiler.
Jay Choi and Jake McCarthy competed in last weekend's doubles tournament. They opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win over the Portsmouth West duo of Coleman and Coleman.
Choi and McCarthy weren't able to advance any further, as they fell to Cambridge's team of Stanberry and Bachmann by scores of 6-1, 6-0.
