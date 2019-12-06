NELSONVILLE — After six seasons sitting in the stands, Blaine Gabriel is back on the sidelines.
Gabriel will wear the Orange and Brown of Nelsonville-York as he takes over the Buckeyes’ boys’ basketball program.
It’s a major change for Gabriel, the winningest coach in Alexander’s program history.
Gabriel won 132 games in 11 seasons as the Spartans’ head coach, a run that ended in 2013. Overall, he spent 24 seasons coaching in the Alexander school district. The Spartans’ red and white were the only colors Gabriel knew.
However, after spending time away from the game, Gabriel is ready to take a run at turning around Nelsonville-York’s program.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Gabriel said during a picture day in late November. “It’s a learning process, especially for these guys up here. They’ve never been around me. Everything I used to do that I’ve been putting in, it’s just been a step by step. As of right now I can honestly tell people I feel we’re about three weeks behind of where I’m normally at at this time.”
November was certainly a month spent of getting to know each other for Gabriel and his new Buckeyes. While the the players are still getting used to the new coach, Gabriel certainly saw his share of N-Y games the past few seasons.
Gabriel could always been seen in the stands during Tri-Valley Conference games. It wasn’t unusual to see him sitting up in the upper deck at Ben Wagner Gymnasium on a Tuesday or Friday night.
Now he has a front row seat and is in charge of molding the Buckeyes into a winning basketball team.
“We need to take care of the basketball,” Gabriel said. “Turnovers seemed to be a lot last year. Ball handling wasn’t very strong, I didn’t think. We’ve worked quite a bit on ball handling, running the court. Trying to get the ball up and down the court. Get to positions where we need to be. We worked on that quite a little bit.”
Gabriel takes over for Jamie Justus, who was rehired in the spring but resigned to take the head boys’ job at Amanda-Clearcreek. Justus went 14-32 the last two seasons, including 9-14 a year ago.
The Buckeyes graduated four starters from last year’s team. On top of that, Keegan Wilburn won’t play for the first time in his high school career, due to graduating high school early to enroll to play football at Ohio University.
Nelsonville-York’s lone returning starter from last year’s tournament game is senior Mikey Seel. A starter since his freshman year, the shooting guard has by far the most experience on the Buckeyes’ roster.
“Mikey will lead us this year,” Gabriel said. “Mikey’s been a leader from day one. He’s stepped up and done a really nice job. He’s shooting the ball well right now. You can tell he’s a senior. He’s strong with the basketball.”
Ethan Gail also played a lot of minutes off the bench last season. Gabriel will use the 6-foot-3 junior as a point guard.
“Always like to have a tall point guard,” Gabriel said. “We moved him to the point. He’s done a very good job of handling the ball, seeing the court, making good decisions.”
Senior Austin Thrapp also returns after playing half a season a year ago. Due to OHSAA transfer rules, Thrapp had to sit out the second half of last season, but will be ready to play for a full season this time around.
“He’s my other senior that will most likely start,” Gabriel said. “He’s getting better. Getting more confidence. He always has his hands around the basketball and he runs the court very well. So I’ve been very pleased with him.”
Sophomores Drew Carter and Braydin McKee will also see playing time.
“He’ll run the point and he’ll play the wings,” Gabriel said of Carter. “Just playing around on our press, he’s done very well. He’s adapted to it very quickly.”
McKee, standing 6-foot-3, is new to the program after transferring into Nelsonville-York.
“He gets up very well,” Gabriel said.
Brothers JaJuan Williams and Maleek Williams will also be new faces from a season ago.
JaJuan Williams, a 6-foot-2 junior, is playing basketball for the first time since eighth grade.
“He’s a big body,” Gabriel said. “He’s really improved from day one.”
Maleek Williams is a 6-foot-1 freshman who will play varsity minutes.
“He’s really improved from day one also. He’s a big, strong kid,” Gabriel said.
Junior Joe Tome is another player who will contribute varsity minutes for the first time.
“He’s probably one that caught me off guard the most,” Gabriel said. “I watched him play last year and I liked what he did. He’s getting better every night. He just needs a little more confidence. Joe can dunk, I didn’t realize. that. We’ve taught him to catch the ball, shoot the ball and he’s done that very well in the scrimmages we’ve had.”
Junior Blayn Spencer and freshman James Koska will likely be players who split time between the JV and varsity teams.
“He’s a shooter,” Gabriel said of Spencer. “He’s done a good job of working here.
“James Koska, he handles the ball very well.”
Seniors Grayden Withem, Brian Johnson and Ethan Hall round out the varsity roster.
The Buckeyes will be tested inside league play early, as their first two Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division games come against Athens and Vinton County. A first matchup against Alexander won’t come until Jan. 10.
Nelsonville-York will certainly have a different look this season as a veteran coach in Gabriel takes over a program with a lot of new faces in the lineup.
Gabriel said that the team already made strides during November practices.
“It’s fun because you can see the progress of it,” Gabriel said. “I wish I would have taped my first two practices and taped where we’re at now. They’ve bought into what I want to do.”
Soon, Gabriel will make the rounds through the TVC again, only this time he’ll be leading the Buckeyes of Nelsonville-York instead of watching from the cheap seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.