Nelsonville-York Buckeyes

Nelsonville-York's Trevor Morrissey (33) surveys the court during Friday's 65-60 win at Southern. 

 Photo by Alex Hawley/Pomeroy Daily Sentinel

RACINE — Drew Carter hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, leading the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes to a 65-60 win at Southern on Friday. 

The contest was tied at 53-53 when Carter sank a 3-pointer with 2:30 to play. The Buckeyes never lost that lead, improving to 2-1 on the season. 

The win was driven overall by Ethan Gail. The senior scored 26 points, making nine 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. He scored nine points in the final quarter. 

Southern enjoyed a 51-48 lead with 4:14 remaining when Gail made a 2-pointer, then collected a defensive rebound on the other end. Gail then connects on a three-point play for a 53-51 edge with 3:46 left. 

Trevor Morrissey had 12 points in the win for Nelsonville-York, making a trio of 3-pointers. Joe Tome added 11 points, also making three 3-pointers. 

Nelsonville-York made eight 3-pointers in the win. 

Carter added eight points for the Buckeyes, while Braydin McKee added six points. 

Arrow Drummer led Southern with 20 points, including nine in the final quarter. Ryan Laudermilt added 14 points for Southern, while Isaac McCarty chipped in 12 points. 

The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, with the Buckeyes taking a 34-29 lead by halftime. The Tornadoes fought back to tie it at 45-45 going to the fourth. 


Tags

Load comments