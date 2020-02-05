NELSONVILLE — Ethan Gail did a little bit of everything for Nelsonville-York Tuesday night.
The junior forward compiled 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals, three assists and three blocked shots — all team-highs — as the Buckeyes opened the game with an 18-5 run on their way to their first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win of the season, a 53-39 decision over visiting Wellston.
Not only was Gail the catalyst in the team’s initial flurry, sinking 5-of-6 from the field in the opening quarter, but he was also the calming influence down the stretch as the Rockets threatened, if not to mount a comeback, at least to threaten chaos.
“Ethan played tremendously,” said Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel. “Whenever we needed a big play, he took over. I was especially impressed with his defense, providing help from the weak side, which is what we worked on at practice all day yesterday.
“[Hunter] Smith is Wellston’s best player, and between Braydin McKee and Joe Tome fronting him in the post and Ethan coming over the top, we took him out of the game, for the most part,” he added.
Smith finished with 15 points for the Golden Rockets (5-14, 3-7 TVC-Ohio), but he had only a single free throw to his credit at halftime, and by then, the Buckeyes had built an 18-point lead. Four of Gail’s six swipes came in the game’s first six minutes, either by his intercepting lob passes or by reaching in from behind when Smith or fellow forward Josh Bodey put the ball on the floor.
Gail was converting on the other end, too. He took his first two steals the length of the court himself, and after Drew Carter similarly foiled Wellston’s third possession in a row, Gail executed a perfect pick-and-roll with Mikey Seel for yet another easy lay-in.
By the time Austin Thrapp and McKee added fast break baskets against the Rockets’ step-too-slow press, Nelsonville-York (4-15, 1-8 TVC-Ohio) had an 11-2 advantage, and the visitors never pulled any closer the rest of the way.
“It was a case of too many bad decisions, mentally,” said Wellston coach Joe Briggs. “We opened the game with turnovers on our first six possessions, and you can’t do that against a team that can run the way Nelsonville can. I thought we had done a good job over the last couple of games of cleaning that stuff up, but tonight, it resurfaced.
“I was proud of our effort in the second half, especially in the third quarter, but we were still making bad decisions with the ball,” he added. “We had a chance to come back, but our shot selection particularly wasn’t what it should have been.”
Both offenses slowed to a crawl early in the second half, with Gail’s put-back and transition lay-up — courtesy of Carter’s steal in the post and subsequent outlet pass — canceling out Smith’s alley-oop bank shot and his up-and-under dribble-drive basket.
Wellston’s Cyan Ervin added a triple from the top of the arc and a free throw near the end of the third frame to eventually pull his team to within, 39-27, but Gail put the Buckeyes back in control by grabbing one of his game-high eight rebounds and weaving through a maze of retreating Rocket defenders before pulling up and kissing a 5-footer off the glass.
And when the tempo became a little helter-skelter in the final few minutes and the Rockets cut the deficit to 10, Gail made the game’s deciding defensive play, charging in from behind to reject Molihan’s lay-in attempt after the senior stole his second consecutive pass in the Buckeye backcourt.
Carter’s six straight foul shots closed out the contest.
“We feel good where we’re at right now,” said Gabriel. “The last four or five games have been the first ones we’ve played with a full lineup, and we’ve played well. We stayed with Athens until the last five minutes, and we played Vinton County well in the second half.
“I’ve been saying all year that, if I were another team’s coach, I wouldn’t want to play us in game 15 or 16, and I think we’re starting to play to that level,” he said. “I give our players all the credit for that. They bought into what we were doing, and despite the early game results, they continued to stay with it and work hard.
“Honestly, if you didn’t know our record, and you just watched us play, you’d think we were 19-0, and that’s what makes me really proud of this group.”
Nelsonville-York 53, Wellston 39
Wellston 10 7 8 14 — 39
Nelsonville-York
20 15 4 14 — 53
WELLSTON 39 (5-14, 3-7 TVC-Ohio)
Cyan Ervin 4 1-2 11, Rylan Molihan 2 0-0 5, R.J. Kemp 1 0-0 2, Hunter Smith 6 3-4 15, Josh Bodey 1 0-1 2, Jordan Carey 0 0-0 0, Evan Brown 0 2-2 2, Jon Garvin 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 6-9 39; 3-pt field goals: 3 (Ervin 2, Molihan.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 53 (4-15, 1-8 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 3 8-8 15, Mikey Seel 2 0-0 5, Braydin McKee 2 1-2 5, Ethan Gail 9 1-4 19, Austin Thrapp 2 2-4 6, Joe Tome 1 1-2 3, TOTALS 19 13-20 53; 3-pt field goals: 2 (Carter, Seel).
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Field goals — Wellston 15-48 (.313), 3-pt field goals 3-16 (.188); Nelsonville-York 19-43 (.442), 3-pt field goals 2-10 (.200); Free throws — Wellston 6-9 (.667); Nelsonville-York 13-20 (.650); Rebounds — Wellston 29 (Bodey 8), Nelsonville-York 24 (Gail 8); Assists — Wellston 9 (Molihan 5), Nelsonville-York 10 (Gail 3); STEALS – Wellston 8 (Molihan 5), Nelsonville-York 12 (Gail 6); Blocks — Wellston 3 (Smith 2), Nelsonville-York 3 (Gail 3); Turnovers — Wellston 19, Nelsonville-York 12; Team fouls — Wellston 15, Nelsonville-York 9; JV game — Wellston 49, Nelsonville-York 40.
