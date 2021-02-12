NELSONVILLE — Ethan Gail started high school by stepping away from football.
As he reaches the conclusion of his high school days, he knows football is directly in his future.
Gail, a senior at Nelsonville-York, recently signed to continue his football career at Otterbein University.
The 6-foot-4 tight end made a name for himself the last two seasons at the gridiron.
Last fall, he caught 36 passes for 566 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He was the leading receiver for quarterback Drew Carter and the Buckeyes' offense.
"Everyone in the Nelsonville-York school district has helped me get to this point, from coaches to teachers to my teammates and students," Gail said. "Football is really a life style down here in southeast Ohio."
Gail said he plans on majoring in pre-physical therapy, then after graduation go into physical therapy.
It's a football career that almost didn't happen.
Gail played through eighth grade, and was the quarterback in his class, but decided not to play during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Going into his junior season, he felt it was time to put on the shoulder pads again.
"I decided to play again because I had missed it, and realized that I could be a good asset to the team," he said.
The decision to return immediately paid off for the Buckeyes, as Gail was an Honorable Mention all-district performer, catching 23 passes for 320 yards with three touchdowns.
"The game kind of just came to me, it felt easy to pick it up," Gail said. "The most important, it was fun. I had endless motivation to go out and work everyday of the off season. I feel as though I have a different passion for it. It strives me to work and get better in every opportunity I get."
Gail helped the Buckeyes win a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title in 2019, then was the leading receiver on a 2020 team that won a playoff game and came a play away from advancing to the regional semifinals after a loss to Fairland.
Gail said his teammates helped him pick the game back up so quickly.
"Being pushed everyday by my teammates, the seniors I had during my junior year always had my back no matter what," he said. "When I had struggles they were the first ones there. I had questions, they always had an answer. Along with them, the group of seniors and teammates I had this year, we had a very strong comeback this season, and in the end, got it all pulled away from us with two calls, but that will help show our character. I have learned so much these past two years. I will never forget anyone who was a part of it."
Gail also said the Buckeyes' coaching staff helped him get better.
"From (Jay) Kline pushing me in the line portion, to (Noah) Watkins pushing me during the receiver part, and having (Rusty) Richards and (Nathan) Dean there pushing me during the games and giving us the right play calls to put us in positions to do what we do best," Gail said.
Gail has also been a standout on the basketball court for the Buckeyes, and will continue his senior season on the hardwood over the new few weeks. He was able to step onto the court at Ben Wagner Gymnasium recently, not for a game, but for his signing day for football.
"Signing day was an awesome day to experience, being able to get my family and friends together to watch me sign to become a college athlete," he said. "Which as a kid is what most people dream to happen."
Gail noted rivalry games with Athens as standing out. He had two catches for 65 yards in a 36-6 win over Athens on Oct. 2 of last year.
"This game as a whole was just so fun for me," he said. "Getting to play "The Green Team" is an experience unlike many other games. It seems like everyone in Athens County is at that game, just a whole different feeling."
Perhaps Gail's finest hour came in a Division VI, Region 23 playoff game against Symmes Valley. He caught four passes, with three going for touchdowns, for 165 yards.
"That was my first playoff game and being able to play the way that we did, as a team, was the best feeling ever," he said.
Gail said his brother, Patrick, played a large role in keeping him motivated.
"He pushed me everyday, giving me endless help from 6 a.m. workouts, then turning around and going on the field at 6 p.m., then getting another workout in after," Gail said.
"I also need to thank my friends around me that have given me unconditional support. My family for showing me love, coming out to games, and even the little "good luck" texts I always look forward to. Lastly I need to thank (Otterbein) Coach (Austin) Corry, Coach (Tim) Doup, and the rest of the coaching staff to give me the chance to be able to continue to do what I love."
