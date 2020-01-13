Athens Bulldogs
Athens' Isaiah Butcher (2) looks to pass against Caleb Terry during a game on Dec. 13. Butcher scored 31 points in Athens' 69-67 loss to Lancaster on Saturday. 

 Messenger photo by Maximilian Catalano

Lancaster was able to outlast the Athens Bulldogs on Saturday despite a career night from Isaiah Butcher. 

The Gales won a tight 69-67 decision inside Athens' McAfee Gymnasium. 

The loss ends a five-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who fall to 8-3. 

Butcher, a senior, continues to thrive. He poured in a game-high 31 points for the Bulldogs. 

Butcher hurt the Gales in every quarter, scoring nine points in the opening frame. He followed up with nine points in the second quarter, and four more in the third. Butcher closed by scoring nine points in the final quarter as Athens tried to pull out the win. 

Butcher made 10 2-point field goals, and one 3-pointer. He also made 8 of 9 free throws. 

Butcher is averaging 22.6 points in Athens' last five games. 

Brayden Whiting and Brayden Markins also hit double figures for Athens. Whiting tallied 14 points, making three 3-pointers. Markins made six 2-point field goals for his 12 points. 

Andrew Stephens and Nate Trainer each scored four points, while Reece Wallace added two points. 

The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, with Lancaster going ahead 37-32 at halftime. Lancaster led 52-47 going to the fourth quarter. 

Jacob Devenport led Lancaster (5-8) with 14 points, while Deven Savage scored 13 points. Tanner Roush followed with 11 points. 

Athens will be on the road on Tuesday, taking on Wood County. The Bulldogs return home on Friday to face the Warren Warriors. 

