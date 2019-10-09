NELSONVILLE — The 16th-ranked Georgia Military College Bulldogs (5-2) football team overpowered the Hocking College Hawks (3-2) last Sunday afternoon, gaining 512 yards on the way to a 65-9 lopsided victory. Interestingly, the Hawks led in the first quarter, 9-7.
The game started as Hocking drove down the field and scored as Tony White lll passed to Ja’kari Salter for an18-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
After GMC took a 7-6 lead, the Hawks’ Chance Myers booted a 34-yard field goal to regain the lead, 9-7.
The Bulldogs used a blocked punt and an interception to score two of their touchdowns. Also, Travell Jones raced 93 yards for another TD to stun the Boston Field crowd and to make the score 28-9.
Georgia Military built a 42-9 halftime score. The Bulldogs added 23 points in the second half.
In the boxscore, the Bulldogs tallied an impressive 512 yards of offence compared to Hocking’s 117 yards. Hocking only rushed for 13 yards on the ground and passed for 104 yards.
The Bulldogs passed for 286 yards and ran for 226 more.
Individual Stats:
Tony White lll led the Hawks in passing and rushing for the fourth time this season, He was 17-of-30 for 92 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He rushed for 13 times 38 yards.
Backup QB Tyler Woodard saw some action as well. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 12 yards. He also rushed four times for a negative nine yards.
Ja’Kari Salters led Hocking with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Chance Myers had a 34-yard field goal, missed his only extra point attempt, and had four kickoffs for 247 yards. Tristan Storie punted 10 times for 280 yards including one touchback and landed two punts inside the 20. Chris Swann and Jaren Johnson each had five tackles to lead the defense.
Hocking College will travel to Fayette-Ware HS in Somerville,Tennessee, to face Arkansas Baptist College in a neutral site game on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., Central Time.
