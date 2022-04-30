The Logo, it seems, is not happy.
I’m talking about Jerry West, National Basketball Association icon and one of the sport’s all-time greats. For those too young to remember — I include myself, for I’ve seen him play merely in highlight reels — West was one of the smoothest, smartest, and coolest basketball players ever. Most league historians rank him as the third best shooting guard in the NBA’s annals, behind only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Not only did West earn the nickname, “Mr. Clutch,” but that silhouette adorning the league’s red-white-and-blue logo? Yeah, that’s West. Talk about immortality.
Well, West is back in the news again, demanding an apology, or at least a retraction, over his depiction in the HBO series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”
As I write this, the 8th episode of the first season has just aired. There will be 10 episodes, which I assume will culminate in the Lakers winning the 1979-80 world championship, since the season’s final installment is titled, “Promised Land.” I’m glad to see that the series has been renewed for a second season, because it’s after that first title that things really began to get interesting.
That’s right. I’m emotionally invested in this series because I’ve been a Laker fan since I was in junior high school. I don’t remember that first championship — the NBA wasn’t yet on my radar like football and baseball were — but by the second one in 1982, I was fully onboard. This was my team. I liked Magic, I loved Kareem, and I wanted to ball like Michael Cooper.
I’ve recorded all seven episodes so far, and that’s saying a lot, because I am responsible for less than 10% of the programs that get DVR’d in my home. I’ve extended my 3-month free HBO subscription and am now paying for it, literally, solely to finish this series. For me, it’s must-see TV.
I’m not here to offer a review, but if I were, I would have to talk about the casting, which is impeccable and should be winning awards. I mean, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley had me ready to jump off a cliff, but now that I’ve seen it, it’s pure genius! John C. Reilly as team owner Dr. Jerry Buss, Gabby Hoffman as Claire Rothman, and Solomon Hughes as Kareem are likewise inspired.
But I digress.
The performance that has everyone talking, and the one that has West upset, is that of Jason Clarke, who portrays the Hall-of-Fame player and executive as a control freak, subject to random bouts of alcohol-induced rage, and who is personally responsible for over half of the show’s instances of “adult language.”
So far, Clarke’s character has smashed an MVP trophy, broken a golf club over his knee, thrown an object through his office window, shattering it, and drank himself into destroying the interior of a limousine while listening to the radio broadcast of a game. And that’s just the stuff I remember.
West has called the writing, “cruel” and “deliberately false,” and several of his former players and co-workers have rushed to his defense, claiming that he never drank while at work nor did he ever throw anything through his office window.
Interestingly, though, no one has yet refuted the story of him smashing that MVP trophy.
Anyway, it’s the show’s creators, Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, who are on the hook. Not Clarke, who deserves kudos for a solid job as the part is written. Playing a fictional villain is easy compared to playing a real person as a jerk, especially when he may not be! Not Jeff Pearlman, who received very little blowback, if any, for writing the book on which the series is based. No, if indeed inaccurate, this rests with the people who made the conscious decision to change West’s personality to enhance the story.
And that’s where my gripe begins.
You see, it’s always been a pet peeve of mine when sports movies change the facts, and I’m not talking about the taking of certain creative liberties. We’ve all encountered situations where we know 50 people who have attended the same event yet come away with 50 different perspectives on what happened. That’s human nature, and a writer is free to decide whose version to believe. It’s also true that stories like this could never be told in non-documentary fashion if writers didn’t speculate on what was said or done behind closed doors.
My favorite scene of the entire series so far was the pre-game “Invisible Man” talk between Kareem and Magic in the visitor’s locker room at the Boston Garden. Did it happen? Hopefully, some version of it did. Neither man has weighed in on it, specifically. But if it did, each one would likely remember it very differently. It was, after all, a single conversation between teammates of more than a decade, and it happened more than 40 years ago.
No, the facts I’m talking about are the ones that involve what transpired on the court or on the field, facts that can easily be verified or refuted.
This phenomenon isn’t limited to just, “Winning Time,” either. The cinema is littered with examples of Hollywood’s refusal to do even a minimum of research.
In 1992, Universal Pictures released a biopic of Babe Ruth, starring John Goodman. It was a forgettable film, proven by the fact that you likely didn’t remember it until I mentioned it just now. The screenwriters took several liberties with Ruth’s life, all of which I tolerated if only because, well, it would have been difficult to prove that some things didn’t happen.
But in the movie’s climactic sequence, a disgruntled Ruth gets released by the Yankees and signs with the Boston Braves, the dregs of the league, only under the promise of also becoming the team’s manager. When it becomes obvious that he’s there only to draw fans and that the team’s owners aren’t taking him seriously, Ruth conjures up one last epic game, clubbing three home runs against Pittsburgh.
All of which is correct! However, in the film, Ruth leaves the dugout after his final round-tripper, confronts ownership in the locker room tunnel, spurns their handshake attempts, drops his cap at their feet, and walks away from the game forever, his dignity intact.
Except that in real life, Ruth played another week’s worth of games after his trifecta, striking out three times the very next day and failing to get another hit before retiring.
“Invincible” was the other movie ruined by an inaccurate ending. You might remember this one. It starred Mark Wahlberg as Vince Papale, a bartender from Philadelphia who lands a roster spot with his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
As a life-long Eagle fan, I felt a connection to this 2006 story, too, although I’m a little too young to remember Papale’s tale first-hand (I do, however, own his rookie trading card).
Overall, this is a good film, and accurate, for the most part. Most of the changes were done for the sake of simplicity. For instance, Papale was 6’2”, Wahlberg is 5’8”. In the movie, Wahlberg goes to an open tryout at Eagles camp, but in reality, he had already made an impression on the team while playing for the city’s World League franchise, the Bell, and was granted a private tryout.
Liberties of that sort were offset by the things the movie got right. The locker room scenes were shot at Franklin Field, where the team held its training camp. The producers hired semi-professional football players to give the on-field sequences more authenticity. The names of Papale’s teammates, even the ones on the backs of the uniforms of the Eagles’ opponents, are accurate. Players who scored touchdowns in the games depicted on screen did score those specific touchdowns in real life.
Then, it falls apart in the last 10 minutes.
In the film, Papale changes the play at the line of scrimmage, blocks a punt, scoops it up and rumbles 50 or so yards for the game-winning touchdown against the archrival New York Giants. It was the perfect ending, right?
Except that it never happened.
The Eagles did indeed win their week 2 encounter with the Giants in 1976, one week after getting embarrassed in Dallas, but they won it easily, 20-7, and it was never close. Papale did recover a blocked punt in the contest, but NFL rules at the time would have prohibited him from advancing the ball, let alone all the way to the other team’s end zone.
And Papale did indeed block a punt and return it for a touchdown against the Giants — watch the end credits to see the footage — but that was almost two years later, in 1978, and in a pre-season game, to boot!
All of which brings me back to “Winning Time.”
It’s not the caricature of West that bugs me. It’s not the “he said/she said” facet of his reticence toward drafting Magic Johnson, which is also a point of contention for him. It’s not that Kareem is seen telling a child admirer to, “F*** off, kid,” although I find myself hoping that’s one of the scenes Cap is referring to when he says he finds the series, “deliberately dishonest.”
Rather, it’s the things that are a matter of record, the things that happened on the basketball court, the things that can be disproven with a two-minute Google search — these are the things that I can’t understand why the writers felt they needed to change.
In one episode, the Lakers are seen beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-106, during an early season win streak that vaults them into first place. The montage also includes a press clipping indicating that they easily defeated the Suns, presumably during the same stretch.
But Los Angeles lost to Milwaukee by that score, on Halloween night, and it didn’t see Phoenix on its schedule until the day after Thanksgiving, a full 22 games into the season.
And while Sunday’s episode largely stuck to the script of that season’s NBA All-Star Game, its aftermath featured the Lakers losing their next game, a blowout in Philadelphia, and Johnson having “one of the worst games of his young career.” But the loss to the Sixers was the team’s third out of the break, it was a 105-104 nail-biter, and Magic finished with 21 points (on 8-of-13 shooting), 6 rebounds and 9 assists, hardly the stuff of nightmares.
Episode 7 made even more egregious errors. The plot centered around interim coach Paul Westhead (played by Jason Segel), trying to hold onto his job while head coach Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts) recovers from a bicycle accident. Westhead appears out of his league, and the players aren’t listening to him. Finally, Buss and West decide to give him one more opportunity during a three-game road trip over Christmas. Games against Indiana and Detroit should provide easy wins, they reason, and then a date with “the best team in the league,” the Celtics, will determine his fate.
Instead, Westhead’s team gets blown out in the first two, rendering the Boston game a must-win. Against all odds, the Lakers band together and pull out the final game, 99-98, on Cooper’s last-second shot.
To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, what’s amazing is that everything about that is wrong.
For one thing, the real-life Lakers faced a five-game road trip, and it didn’t run over the holidays but from January 2-13. It started in Indiana, but then went to Milwaukee and Washington D.C. before finishing up in Detroit and Boston.
For another, L.A. won those two “easy” games, beating the Pacers, 127-120, and the Pistons, 123-100, but sandwiched in between were losses to the Bucks and Bullets.
And the Celtics game? The Lakers won that one, 100-98, but the deciding points were scored with three seconds left, not at the buzzer; on a pair of free throws, not on a floater in the lane; and by Norm Nixon, not Cooper.
I was able to verify all of this after three minutes on Basketball-Reference.com and two minutes on YouTube.
Honestly, I’m more puzzled than angry. Why, exactly, change any of this? Is it necessary to fabricate losses to demonstrate the depths to which the team had fallen? Does thinking that Westhead’s fate rested on one game rather than, say, coming away winning three games out of five change the dynamics of the story? Was a last-ditch shot by Cooper inherently more meaningful or exciting than a pair of clutch foul shots by Nixon?
Are the writers that unsure in their own abilities to convey the necessary tension while sticking to demonstrative facts like game scores, dates, and specific players making specific plays, or are they just too lazy to fact-check themselves?
Yes, every story requires that a writer fill in the gaps with educated guesses about what may have happened behind the scenes, away from prying eyes and, in this case, the television cameras. But if a story is inspirational enough or compelling enough to tell, then it certainly can stand on its own, without unnecessary, dis-provable embellishments.
So, here’s my open-letter request of Hollywood, and this is coming from a fan who supports a vast majority of what it produces: When doing sports movies that are based on real events, let’s at least start getting the on-court and on-field results correct, ladies and gentlemen. After all, how can we be expected to trust your speculations about what may have happened when we weren’t looking if you can’t even get the stuff right that thousands, if not millions, of us saw with our own eyeballs?
