NELSONVILLE — Ryleigh Giffin did a little bit of everything on Saturday for the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
Giffin pitched a complete game, and picked up a double at the plate in Nelsonville-York’s 4-1 win over Federal Hocking at Blackburn Field.
Giffin pitched a three-hitter inside the pitching circle, surrendering two singles and a double.
Giffin struck out six without walking a batter, giving up one earned run. She threw 90 pitches, 63 going for strikes.
Giffin was 1 for 4 at the plate with a double, run scored and two RBIs.
The Buckeyes (4-10) were able to win despite the best efforts of Federal Hocking pitcher Alexis Wilkes. She allowed four runs in six innings, with one run being earned. She walked three, struck out two and gave up six hits.
Nelsonville-York pushed across a run in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way. The Buckeyes added three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-0 lead, with the Lancers’ only run coming in the top of the seventh.
Abby Riffle was 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run for N-Y. Hayleigh Gautier was 2 for 3, with Skylar Riffle adding a single, RBI and walk. Caitlin Hall and Brooklyn Gerity each scored runs, with Gerity drawing a walk.
Emma Wilson hit a double and drove a run in for Federal Hocking(4-6), also drawing the only walk issued by Giffin. Sydney Martin had a single and run scored, while Wilkes hit a single.
