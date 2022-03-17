Player of the Year

Vinton County senior Cameron Zinn takes a shot during a game at Nelsonville-York on Jan. 20. Zinn is the Division II Player of the Year on the District 13 list.

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

Girls’ All-District 13 Team

First Team

Player;Team;Yr

Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;Sr

Abbie Smith;Warren;Sr

Mallory Hawley;Meigs;Sr

Tegan Bartoe;Vinton County;Sr

Brooklyn Harris;Logan;Sr

Alexis Frazee;Warren;Jr

Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Matt Walburn, Jackson

Second Team

Player;Team;Yr

TJ Carpenter;Jackson;Soph

Leigha Lauer;Marietta;Fr

Mattie Walburn;Jackson;So

Kenzie Davis;Jackson;So

Rylee Lisle;Meigs;Jr

Jennifer Parker;Meigs;Jr

Lauren Twyman;River Valley;Sr

Special Mention

Player;Team;Yr

Bailey Davis;Athens;Sr

Sophie Cochran;Warren

Kelly Jackson;Warren;Sr

Ella Guthrie;Logan;Sr

Chanee Cremeans;Gallia Academy

Katelyn Webb;Jackson;Sr

Lacie Williams;Vinton County;Sr

Rylee Ousley;Vinton County;Sr

Riley Medley;Marietta;Jr

Harper Bennett;Athens;Sr

Division III

First Team

Player;Team;Yr

Tomi Hinkle;Fairland;Jr

Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;Sr

Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;Sr

Bree Allen;Fairland;So

Kaleigh Murphy;Coal Grove;Sr

Hazley Matthews;Rock Hill

Player of the Year — Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Coach of the Year — Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Second Team

Player;Team;Yr

Chloe Chambers;Oak Hill;Sr

Karmen Bruton;South Point;Sr

Kara Meeks;Alexander;Sr

Evan Williams;Ironton;Jr

Airah Lavy;Nelsonville-York;So

Special Mention

Player;Team

Kylee Bruce;Fairland

Abbey Hicks;Coal Grove

Sydney Reynolds;Eastern

Hadyn Bailey;Rock Hill

Kirsten Williams;Ironton

Kamryn Barnitz;Fairland

Erica Durst;Eastern

Jenna Johnston;Wellston

Kate Ball;Chesapeake

Isabel Morgan;Ironton

Camille Hall;South Point

Division IV

First Team

Player;Team;Yr

Cara Taylor;Waterford;Sr

Briana Orsborne;Trimble;Sr

Mackenzie Suprano;Waterford;Sr

Emily Young;Trimble;Sr

Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;Sr

Bella Whaley;Ironton St Joe;Sr

Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford

Coach of the Year — Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Player;Team;Yr

Laikyn Imler;Trimble;Sr

Desiree Simpson;Symmes Valley;So

Tori Triplett;South Gallia;So

Kayla Evans;Southern;Sr

Halee Williams;Belpre;Sr

Special Mention

Player;Team;Yr

Emma Clary;South Gallia;Fr

Jayne Six;Trimble;Sr

Jenna Malone;Symmes Valley;Sr

Jace Agriesti;Miller;Sr

Olivia Dishon;Miller;Jr

Lilly Franchino;Waterford;Sr

Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;Jr

Haley Alloway;Belpre;Fr

Lakyn Jones;Waterford;So

Avery Wagner;Waterford;Fr


