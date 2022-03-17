Girls’ All-District 13 Team
First Team
Player;Team;Yr
Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;Sr
Abbie Smith;Warren;Sr
Mallory Hawley;Meigs;Sr
Tegan Bartoe;Vinton County;Sr
Brooklyn Harris;Logan;Sr
Alexis Frazee;Warren;Jr
Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Matt Walburn, Jackson
Second Team
Player;Team;Yr
TJ Carpenter;Jackson;Soph
Leigha Lauer;Marietta;Fr
Mattie Walburn;Jackson;So
Kenzie Davis;Jackson;So
Rylee Lisle;Meigs;Jr
Jennifer Parker;Meigs;Jr
Lauren Twyman;River Valley;Sr
Special Mention
Player;Team;Yr
Bailey Davis;Athens;Sr
Sophie Cochran;Warren
Kelly Jackson;Warren;Sr
Ella Guthrie;Logan;Sr
Chanee Cremeans;Gallia Academy
Katelyn Webb;Jackson;Sr
Lacie Williams;Vinton County;Sr
Rylee Ousley;Vinton County;Sr
Riley Medley;Marietta;Jr
Harper Bennett;Athens;Sr
Division III
First Team
Player;Team;Yr
Tomi Hinkle;Fairland;Jr
Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;Sr
Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;Sr
Bree Allen;Fairland;So
Kaleigh Murphy;Coal Grove;Sr
Hazley Matthews;Rock Hill
Player of the Year — Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
Coach of the Year — Jon Buchanan, Fairland
Second Team
Player;Team;Yr
Chloe Chambers;Oak Hill;Sr
Karmen Bruton;South Point;Sr
Kara Meeks;Alexander;Sr
Evan Williams;Ironton;Jr
Airah Lavy;Nelsonville-York;So
Special Mention
Player;Team
Kylee Bruce;Fairland
Abbey Hicks;Coal Grove
Sydney Reynolds;Eastern
Hadyn Bailey;Rock Hill
Kirsten Williams;Ironton
Kamryn Barnitz;Fairland
Erica Durst;Eastern
Jenna Johnston;Wellston
Kate Ball;Chesapeake
Isabel Morgan;Ironton
Camille Hall;South Point
Division IV
First Team
Player;Team;Yr
Cara Taylor;Waterford;Sr
Briana Orsborne;Trimble;Sr
Mackenzie Suprano;Waterford;Sr
Emily Young;Trimble;Sr
Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;Sr
Bella Whaley;Ironton St Joe;Sr
Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford
Coach of the Year — Jerry Close, Waterford
Second Team
Player;Team;Yr
Laikyn Imler;Trimble;Sr
Desiree Simpson;Symmes Valley;So
Tori Triplett;South Gallia;So
Kayla Evans;Southern;Sr
Halee Williams;Belpre;Sr
Special Mention
Player;Team;Yr
Emma Clary;South Gallia;Fr
Jayne Six;Trimble;Sr
Jenna Malone;Symmes Valley;Sr
Jace Agriesti;Miller;Sr
Olivia Dishon;Miller;Jr
Lilly Franchino;Waterford;Sr
Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;Jr
Haley Alloway;Belpre;Fr
Lakyn Jones;Waterford;So
Avery Wagner;Waterford;Fr
