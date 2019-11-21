Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Girls' All-District Team
Girls Division I
First Team
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Maya Burggraf;Logan;11;CB
Mollie Gabriel;Logan;12;F
Courtney Schuck;Marietta;11;MD
Second Team
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Brooklin Harris;Logan;10;F
Maria Pfaff;Marietta;12;MD
Claire Schenkel;Marietta;10;F
Honorable Mention
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Macy Kendall;Marietta;12;D
Aaliyah Lewis;Logan;12;GK
Emily McGreevy;Logan;12;MD
Sam Zumwalde;Marietta;12;MD
Division II
First Team
Player;Team;Grade;Pos
Nikk Bean;Athens;11;GK
Morgan Bivens;Wheelersburg;12;GK
Reagan Conrad;Fairfield Union;12;CM
Emma Dabelko;Athens;12;D
Addie Erslan;Chillicothe;11;F
Caroline Ford;Chillicothe;12;CM
Sydney Free;Unioto;11;GK
Arianna Heath;Washington CH;11;D
Loren Moran;Waverly;11;MD/F
Kerigan Pollard;McClain;11;F
Preslee Reed;Gallia Academy;10;MD/D
Isabel Ruff;Fairfield Union;11;MD
Morgan Sark;Circleville;10;CB
Riley Schultz;Logan Elm;11;MD
Aubrey Schwartz;Miami Trace;12;GK
Abby Seals;Unioto;11;D
Lexi Sheppard;Hillsboro;11;F
Taylor Sloan;Warren;11;MD
Chelsee Steele;Wheelersburg;12;F
Taylor Thorpe;Jackson;11;F
Brynlee Vermillion;Jackson;12;F
Second Team
Player;Team;Grade;Pos
Sami Blair;Hillsboro;11;MD
Magarah Bloom;Miami Trace;11;MD
Brooklyn Bryant;Logan Elm;11;MD
Addison Chambers;Washington CH;9;CM
Zoe Ford;Chillicothe;12;D
Alexis Frazee;Warren;9;D
Lanie Irwin;Wheelersburg;12;D
Maddy Kluczynski;Circleville;12;D
Mackenzie Lanning;Fairfield Union;12;F
Sarah Lefever;Jackson;10;D
Gemma Maimone;Chillicothe;9;MD
Jayden McKell;Unioto;D;10
Xix McKell;Unioto;12;MD
Michaela Rhoads;Waverly;11;D
Krysten Sanders;Gallia Academy;10;MD/F
Beckley Smith;McClain;12;CB
Emma Smith;Fairield Union;11;D
Macie Smith;Warren;10;F
Anna Welser;Athens;12;MD
Emma Wiley;Jackson;12;CM
Amelia Willis;Waverly;11;CM
Honorable Mention
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Zinny Adams;Hillsboro;11;CB
Kayla Anderson;McClain;12;MD
Emma Bapst;Jackson;11;D
Kylee Bethel;Unioto;12;F
Brynn Bledsoe;Hillsboro;10;CM
Caroline Brandes;Athens;12;MD
Caroline Brown;Fairfield Union;10;D
Kaylie Clark;Gallia Academy;11;D
Nilyn Cockerham;Circleville;9;F
Hannah Creech;Circleville;12;MD
Morgan Eggleton;Miami Trace;12;F
Sophia Garza;Unioto;12;MD
Abby Hardin;Logan Elm;12;MD
Jordan Jennings;Wheelersburg;12;MD
Anna Jordan;Waverly;12;GK
Jenna Lapurga;Chillicothe;12;D
Chloe Lovett;Washington CH;10;F
Jordan McCane;Washington CH;9;D
Alexis Murphy;Waverly;11;D
Paige Persinger;Chillicothe;12;D
Emily Powell;Miami Trace;12;MD
Payton Pryor;McClain;9;MD
Millie Ryan;Warren;11;GK
Sommer Saboley;Warren;12;D
Hannah Schulz;Athens;12;D
Sydney Spires;Logan Elm;11;D
Marley Stroth;Jackson;10;D
Georgia Thomas;Fairfield Union;12;D
Koren Truance;Gallia Academy;11;D
Brittani Wolfenbarker;Wheelersburg;12;MD
Division III
First Team
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Hannah Addy;Zane Trace;12;F
Sasha Battrell;Alexander;12;D
Lacey Brown;West Union;12;CB
Lily Clark;Zane Trace;12;GK
Natalie Cooper;Piketon;9;GK
Ellie Curtis;Northwest;11;F
Alaina Eierman;North Adams;12;GK
Lilly Gray;Peebles;11;F
Haley Knore;Minford;9;F
Mary Litzinger;Eastern Brown;10;MD
Kaylee Lunsford;Lynchburg Clay;12;F
Taylor Meadows;Alexander;12;MD/F
Sierra Mitten;Southeastern;11;F
Eva Reyes;Northwest;12;MD
Bri Reynolds;Rock Hill;9;MD
Cadence Saunders;Fairfield Leesburg;10;MD
Makayla Scott;Rock Hill;12;F
Mackenzie Silvia;West Union;11;F
Mary Sonner;North Adams;12;D
Kierra Stone;Peebles;12;F
Karlie Tipton;Lynchburg Clay;9;F
Hannah Tolle;Minford;12;MD
Laiken Unger;St. Joseph Central;10;Md
Emma Whaley;St. Joseph Central;11;F
Julia White;Fairland;12;F
Emilee Whitt;South Point;12;F
Caitlyn Willis;Eastern Brown;11;D
Bailee Wireman;Portsmouth West;11;MD
Second Team
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Amara Albano;Alexander;10;MD/F
Maddie Arthur;Fairland;12;CB
Paige Bailey;Rock Hill;11;CB
Sarah Bender;Minford;12;D
Sierra Benney;Lynchburg Clay;11;MD
Casey Biggs;West Union;12;D
Kristen Bradford;Peebles;12;CM
Hope Brown;Peebles;12;GK
Ali Brumfield;Minford;12;MD/F
Karissa Buttelwerth;North Adams;11;F
Natasha Davidson;Lynchburg Clay;10;D
Bailey Dotson;Eastern Brown;10;F
Kylee Ellison;South Point;11;MD
Jenelle Fauber;Alexander;10;MD
Alexis Guffy;Zane Trace;11;MD
Kaley Hamilton;Northwest;12;D
Gabie Hamm;Zane Trace;12;D
Braylie Jones;North Adams;11;CM
Eva Kingery;Southeastern;11;MD
Rylee Leonard;Eastern Brown;9;F
Olivia MacCrae;Piketon;9;MD
Maddie Miller;Fairland;10;MD
Ella Newkirk;Fairfield Leesburg;10;F
Zoe-Hanna Rawlins;Portsmouth West;11;MD
Chloe Sheridan;St. Joseph Central;10;D
Lucy Simpson;Rock Hill;12;MD
Jacyie Walters;South Point;9;CB
Bella Whaley;St. Joseph Central;10;MD
Honorable Mention
Player;School;Grade;Pos
Olivia Balon;Lynchburg Clay;12;D
Isabelle Brinkman;Lynchburg Clay;12;F
Jaclyn Burchett;Northwest;12;MD/D
Reece Chafin;Fairland;12;MD/GK
Alyssa Coriell;Minford;12;D
Chloe D'amico;Piketon;12;D
Emily Fannin;Eastern Brown;12;GK
Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;10;MD
Ainsley Grooms;North Adams;10;CM
Kendra Grooms;West Union;11;D
Lexi Hall;Fairland;11;F
Daryn Hoffer;Alexander;11;D
Summer Howbeil;Southeastern;12;D
Zane Kingsolver;West Union;12;CM
Faith Mahlmeister;St. Joseph Central;12;D
Layla McCleese;Portsmouth West;11;D
Storey McClelland;Zane Trace;12;D
Madison Montavon;Northwest;12;MD
Paige Mustard;Southeastern;11;MD
Emma Nelson;Portsmouth West;10;MD
Erin Nelson;Zane Trace;12;D
Olivia Parrett;Peebles;12;D
Emma Prine;Eastern Brown;10;MD
Sarah Roach;South Point;11;Md
Laney Ruckel;North Adams;9;D
Kaitlyn Sheridan;St. Joseph Central;12;MD
Lexington Shiveley;Peebles;12;D
Destiny Smith;South Point;10;D
Bronwyn Spencer;Piketon;12;MD
Emmi Stevens;Rock Hill;10;F
Grace Stevens;Rock Hill;12;GK
Hailey Tolle;Fairfield Leesburg;9;MD
Makayla Watters;Minford;12;GK
Jaisyra White;West Union;11;GK
Mackenzi Williams;Fairfield Leesburg;12;MD
GIRLS DIVISION I "COACH OF THE YEAR" Jeff Price Marietta
GIRLS DIVISION II "COACH OF THE YEAR" Tyler Carman McClain
GIRLS DIVISION III "COACH OF THE YEAR" Morgan Henderickson North Adams
GIRLS DIVISION I "ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR" Greg Rimkus Logan
GIRLS DIVISION II "ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR" Andrew Lightle Chillicothe
GIRLS DIVISION III "ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR" Nick Biggs West Union
KIM MAHONEY AWARD Tom Fauber Alexander
GIRLS DIVISION I "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" Courtney Schuck Marietta
GIRLS DIVISION II "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" Addie Erslan Chillicothe
GIRLS DIVISION III "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" Kaylee Lunsford Lynchburg Clay
TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Alexander, Athens, Circleville, Fairfield Leesburg, Fairfield Union, Gallia Academy, Jackson, Logan, Logan Elm, Lynchburg Clay, McClain, Miami Trace, North Adams, Northwest, Peebles, Piketon, Portsmouth West, Rock Hill, South Point, Southeastern, Warren, Waverly, West Union, Zane Trace
