The Southeast District Athletic Board announced sectional tournament pairings for the upcoming girls’ basketball tournament on Sunday.
Because of COVID-19 and limited crowds at games, the higher seeded team will host all sectional tournament and district semifinal games.
District finals will be held at neutral sites that will be announced at a later date.
In Division II, the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Vinton County Vikings are a No. 2 seed. They will host a sectional final on Feb. 18 against the winner over No. 15 Gallia Academy and No. 18 Athens.
The Bulldogs will travel to Gallia Academy for the sectional semifinal on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
In Division III, the Alexander Spartans are a No. 6 seed. They will host No. 27 Zane Trace on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
Nelsonville-York will travel for its Division III sectional semifinal. The Buckeyes are a No. 22 seed and will play at No. 11 Westfall on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Should Alexander win, it would host the Westfall-Nelsonville-York winner in a sectional final on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Federal Hocking is a No. 12 seed in Division III and will have a home game on Feb. 13. The Lancers host No. 21 Piketon at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the sectional finals against either No. 5 Dawson-Bryant or No. 28 Wellston.
The Trimble Tomcats earned the No. 3 seed in Division IV. The Tomcats will host a sectional final on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. against either No. 14 St. Joseph or No. 19 Southern. Those team teams play on Feb. 15.
If the Tomcats win, they will host a district semifinal game on Feb. 25 against either No. 6 Paint Valley or No. 11 Manchester.
