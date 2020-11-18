Tri-Valley Conference Girls' Golf

Player;Team;Yr

Caitlin Cotterill;Meigs;Sr

Lisa Liu;Athens;Jr

Jaya Booth;Vinton County;So

Caitlin Hall;Nelsonville-York;Sr

Halle Martin;Wellston;Sr

Sophia Gee;River Valley;Jr

Kylee Robinson;Meigs;Sr

Maddie Whiting;Athens;So

Olivia Kaiser;Athens;Jr

Liz Lambert;Vinton County;Sr

Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;Jr

Hallie Shea;Wellston;Jr

Player of the Year — Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs

Coach of the Year — Alyssa Andrews, Meigs


