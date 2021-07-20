LANCASTER — Facing an elimination game, Glouster Post 414's offense came alive.
Glouster defeated Athens Post 21, 12-6, on Tuesday at Lancaster's Beavers Field in an 8th District Tournament contest.
Glouster advances in the bracket, while Athens ends its summer season with a 4-13 record.
Glouster scored once in the first and three times in the second to lead 4-0.
Athens got back into the game with three in the third, but Post 414 answered with a five-run third to lead 9-3.
Post 21's finally rally was a three-run fourth to get to within 9-6, but Glouster came back with a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Glouster had 15 hits in the win, as the top four players in its lineup each had two-hit games and every player in the lineup had at least one base knock.
Blayton Cox was 2 for 5 at the top of the order, with three RBIs and two runs.
Austin Wisor followed by going 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Tabor Lackey was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Cam Bayha was 2 for 4.
Drew Harris was also 2 for 4, giving Post 414 five players with two-hit games. Harris scored three runs.
Collin Jarvis, Cameron Oberholzer, Bryce Downs, John Hobbs and Brandon Burdette all hit singles for Glouster. Oberholzer and Burdette scored two runs, with Burdette also driving in two runs and drawing a walk.
Downs scored a run, while Hobbs had an RBI.
Stewart started for Glouster and pitched three innings, giving up three earned runs, six hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Jarvis followed and pitched three more innings, allowing three runs with two being earned. He gave up five hits and a walk, striking out one.
Cole Wright pitched the final inning, working around a hit and striking out two.
Reece Wallace started on the mound for Post 21, going two innings. He allowed four runs — one earned — on six hits.
Will Ginder pitched the final four innings, allowing eight runs with only four being earned.
Athens finished with 12 hits, including doubles by Ginder, Wallace, Jack Cornwell and Andrew Stephens.
Cornwell was 3 for 3 overall, with a run, RBI and walk.
Stephens and Wallace also had multi-hit games. Stephens was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Wallace was 2 for 4.
Derrick Welsh had a hit and run, while Cam Niese had a hit and RBI. Ginder added a walk to go with his double, while Jake Goldsberry hit a single.
Brayden Kish was 1 for 3 with a run and walk, while Caden Hewitt scored a run.
Glouster improves to 8-10 after its third win of the season against Athens, and was scheduled to play Lancaster Post 11 on Wednesday in another elimination game at 4 p.m. at Beavers Field.
Meigs Post 39 defeated Lancaster 8-7 on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
The winner of Glouster's game against Lancaster will come back to the field to face Glouster on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.