Glouster Legion Post 414 is back for another summer of baseball. 

Post 414 defeated McArthur Post 303, 13-2. 

John Hobbs pitched Glouster to the victory. 

Brandon Burdette also had a huge offensive day, going 5 for 5 for Post 414. He scored four runs. 

Tabor Lackey was 3 for 5 at the plate with three runs. 

Ryan McDonald and Blaine Rowlett each hit two singles, while Landon Wheatley hit a double and two singles. Hobbs hit a double and a single. Kylan McClain and Canter Gage each hit singles. 


