ROCKSPRINGS — Glouster Post 414 suffered a doubleheader sweep at Meigs Post 39 last Sunday.
Meigs Post 39 won the opener, 4-3, before winning the second game 10-3.
Glouster led 3-2 in the opening game before giving up a run in the sixth, and a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh.
Tabor Lackey was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Post 414. Blayton Cox had a hit and two runs scored, while Bryce Downs and Landon Wisor each scored runs. Wisor also added an RBI.
Cox started and pitched the first four innings for Glouster, giving up two runs with one being earned. He allowed six hits and two walks, striking out two.
Maleek Williams pitched the final two innings for Glouster, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and three walks.
Andrew Dodson pitched a complete game for Post 39, giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out five.
Dodson also led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Meigs pulled away in the second game, breaking a scoreless tie with a five-run third.
Glouster answered with three runs in the top of the fourth, but Meigs came back with three more in the fourth to lead 8-3.
Post 39 added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Drew Harris, Collin Jarvis, Austin Wisor and Brandon Burdette each hit singles for Glouster, with Wisor picking up an RBI. Harris, Bryce Downs and Cam Bayha each scored runs.
Wes Carpenter started and pitched 2 1-3 innings for Glouster. Bayha, Jarvis and Downs each pitched in relief.
Glouster is scheduled to host Jackson Post 81 on Thursday, Athens Post 21 on Friday and Zanesville Post 29 in a twin bill on Saturday.
