GLOUSTER — A big inning led to a win for Jackson Post 81.
Jackson scored four runs in the second to win at Glouster Post 414 on Tuesday, 5-1.
Glouster falls to 1-2 on the young summer season.
Jackson scored four runs in the top of the second to break a scoreless tie. Glouster got a run back in the third, but the score remained the same until Jackson tacked on a run in the top of the seventh.
Cole Wright started on the mound for Glouster, pitching the first two innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks.
Maleek Williams pitched the final five innings of relief, giving up one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Post 414 had five hits, with Drew Harris going 2 for 3. Blayton Cox added a double, driving in a run. Austin Wisor scored that run, also hitting a single and drawing a walk.
Bryce Downs added a single for Glouster.
Glouster will return to the field on Sunday, with two games at Meigs Post 39. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.