GLOUSTER — Returning to the field for the first time in 17 years, Glouster Post 414 picked up their biggest win this season.
Glouster rallied to defeat Lancaster Post 11, 7-6, on Tuesday in Athens County.
Post 11, an annual contender to qualify for the state tournament, led 6-4 before Glouster rallied for the win.
Post 414 lost at Lancaster, 10-0, a week earlier.
Each team scored a run in the first, then Glouster went ahead 4-1 thanks to a three-run bottom of the second inning.
Post 11 answered with five runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 6-4, but Post 414 got to within 6-5 after the bottom of the fourth.
Glouster would eventually scored twice in the fifth to go ahead 7-6, and keep Lancaster off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Collin Jarvis got the win for Glouster by pitching the final three innings. He struck out five, only allowing one hit and one walk.
John Hobbs pitched the first 3 1-3 innings for Glouster, giving up two runs on one hits, three walks and six strikeouts.
Blayton Cox pitched 2-3 of an inning, giving up four unearned runs.
Post 414 pitching combined to strike out 12 batters.
Glouster had 15 hits, led by Austin Wisor's 4 for 4 day. He had a double, three RBIs and run scored.
Cox was 3 for 4 with a run and RBI for Post 414. Tabor Lackey was 3 for 4 with a run and RBI, as Glouster's first three hitters in the lineup were a combined 10 for 12 with five RBIs.
Drew Harris, Cam Bayha, Jarvis, Cole Wright and Cameron Oberholzer each had hits in the win, with Jarvis also drawing two walks and scoring two runs.
Glouster is scheduled to host Meigs on Thursday, and travel to Athens on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.